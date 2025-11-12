ATFX Connect Appoints Bjorn Enqvist as Head of Business Development

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing focus on institutional expansion and global client engagement, ATFX Connect welcomes Bjorn Enqvist as its new Head of Business Development. In this role, Bjorn will lead initiatives to expand the firm's professional and institutional client base and strengthen its multi-asset liquidity and connectivity solutions tailored for clients across key regions.

Bjorn is a highly experienced financial markets professional with more than a decade in institutional sales, liquidity management, and business development within the global FX and CFD industry. Before joining ATFX Connect, he held senior roles at leading firms including Finalto and Advanced Markets, where he played a key role in driving growth, managing client relationships, and delivering tailored liquidity and institutional service solutions.

Reflecting on his appointment, Bjorn Enqvist shared:

"I'm thrilled to join ATFX Connect at such a dynamic stage of its global expansion. The institutional space is evolving quickly, and ATFX Connect stands out for its client-first approach and commitment to service excellence. I look forward to helping strengthen our relationships with institutional clients and further growing our footprint across key markets."

Hormoz Faryar, Managing Director of Institutional Sales at ATFX Connect, added:

"Bjorn's extensive background in institutional FX and his proven ability to build strategic partnerships make him a strong addition to our team. Having him on board reinforces ATFX Connect's commitment to delivering best-in-class institutional solutions and expanding our global reach."

Bjorn's appointment further emphasizes ATFX Connect's mission to enhance its institutional services and support professional clients through tailored liquidity, connectivity, and execution solutions, while also strengthening its growing presence in Cyprus as a key hub for institutional operations across Europe.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.