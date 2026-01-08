Redefining the future of finance and sport through a shared commitment with AFA

Hong Kong, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move celebrating ambition, discipline, and collective triumph, ATFX , the leading global online trading CFDs broker, has officially partnered with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as a regional sponsor. Anchored in ATFX's theme "Road to Goals," the partnership celebrates preparation, precision, and resilience through the fusion of sport and finance.

Strategic Alignment between ATFX and AFA

ATFX Officially Partners with Argentine Football Association as Regional Sponsor

Professional football teams and successful traders share the same foundations, with both rooted in strategy, discipline, and informed decision-making. With the World Cup approaching, ATFX proudly stands alongside AFA in this shared pursuit of excellence. Backed by three World Cup titles and legends such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, alongside key players like Rodrigo de Paul and Enzo Fernández, AFA's legacy aligns closely with ATFX's mission to empower traders worldwide. Together, both organisations support long-term success.

Education at the Core

Education lies at the heart of ATFX's mission . By linking football strategy with trading principles, the partnership makes financial education more engaging and accessible. Just as players adapt under pressure, traders learn to navigate market volatility. ATFX positions education as the assist that helps individuals overcome challenges and move closer to their goals.

"We selected the Argentine Football Association as a partner because they embody the pinnacle of strategic discipline and global influence," stated Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. "This collaboration fuels our commitment to global growth and community empowerment through education. By bridging football strategy and market navigation, ATFX ensures users never pursue their financial goals alone."

"This new sponsorship with ATFX is a key step in the continued global growth of the AFA brand," added Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA. "Since 2021, AFA has established commercial offices worldwide, identifying strategic opportunities and building deep connections within global communities. Our expansion into markets across Asia and the Americas has been a core pillar of our strategic vision since 2018; announcing ATFX as a global sponsor today further validates that successful path.

Our mission is to continue delivering exceptional value to our partners while consolidating our presence in key regions. We are pleased that ATFX has chosen the Argentine National Team and our players as their brand ambassadors during this exciting journey toward 2026. Together, AFA and ATFX will develop unique marketing campaigns to enhance the synergy and global reach of both brands. We have full confidence that this partnership will be a resounding success."

A Partnership Built on Shared Ambition

This collaboration marks a milestone in bridging finance and sport to inspire global achievement. Both organizations are committed to building new pathways for progress and resilience. Follow ATFX for the latest updates on this journey, both on and off the field.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

About AFA

Founded in 1893, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina and one of the oldest football federations in the world. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, AFA oversees all aspects of the sport, including the organization of domestic leagues such as the Primera División, Primera Nacional, and lower divisions, as well as national cup competitions like the Copa Argentina and Supercopa Argentina.

For more information, kindly refer to afa.com.ar.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857422/ATFX_Fifa_World_Cup_AFA_PR_2560x1440_EN.jpg