AvaTrade Is Changing the Game With AvaProtect™

Starting today, AvaTrade clients can open positions while enjoying guaranteed protection from losses

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, a leading award winning CFD broker, is changing the trading world by releasing AvaProtect, a revolutionary one-click risk management tool.

With AvaProtect, clients can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their trades are protected from market risk no matter which direction the market goes; as AvaTrade, the most regulated and trusted broker in the industry, will reimburse the loss on their protected trade.

AvaTrade's new and exciting feature on the AvaTradeGO Mobile App, is part of the company's ongoing strategy, as a leader in its field, to put client success and satisfaction first. For a small fee, AvaProtect offers a quick, easy and intuitive protection. Any client losses on these trades will then be credited directly to the clients trading account in the form of liquid cash; with no withdrawal restrictions whatsoever.

"AvaTrade's first and foremost commitment is to empower people to invest and trade with confidence, in a safe, innovative and reliable environment," says Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "There is no doubt that AvaProtect will revolutionise the market, providing an intuitive & enhanced protection to all of our clients; greatly benefiting our traders by allowing them to manage their risk more effectively knowing they can protect their trading from losses – which is totally unique in our industry," concluded Ferguson.

Find out more about AvaProtect at https://www.avatrade.com/trading-info/avaprotect.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, a regulated, award-winning forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers over 1000 financial instruments, on top of a full suite of leading trading platforms, including a cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers, a comprehensive collection of educational material and multi-lingual client support. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is regulated across eight jurisdictions and was recently awarded the 2020's Most Regulated Broker Award by one of the world's leading business publications- The European.

