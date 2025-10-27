WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As green mobility becomes a global consensus and automobiles evolve from transportation tools into lifestyle carriers, LEPAS, a new energy brand under Chery Group, positions itself as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life." Upholding its philosophy of "Drive Your Elegance," LEPAS pioneers a new category of "Elegant Driving". Recognizing the Middle East as a key emerging market, LEPAS has made it a strategic cornerstone of its globalization roadmap—aiming to bring local users elegant driving experience.

Ban Ki-moon Commends LEPAS as Middle Eastern Partners Join Forces — LEPAS Accelerates Expansion in the Middle East

During the 2025 Chery International User Summit, media and dealer representatives from the UAE, Kuwait, and other Middle Eastern countries gathered in Wuhu, Anhui, to experience LEPAS's brand ecosystem and witness how "Drive Your Elegance" is resonating across the global stage. LEPAS also reached multiple strategic partnership agreements with regional distributors, marking a milestone in its Middle East expansion.

As a vital part of Chery Group's global new energy strategy, LEPAS believes that true elegance is sustainable elegance, design, and technology. This was showcased through a series of immersive events, including the Global Journey of Elegant Driving (China Stop) and Fun Test Drive Experience, which allowed guests to experience LEPAS's strength firsthand. The world's first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House also opened, presenting a new model of elegant living. Mr. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, visited the space, toured the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4, and praised the brand's foresight and innovation.

At the brand launch session, "Elegant Technology" made its global debut, featuring self-developed platform architecture, advanced electric systems, and high-efficiency performance. The intelligent cockpit offers human-centric interaction, while the comprehensive safety system, built to the 2026 Euro NCAP five-star standard, ensures peace of mind in all conditions. Adapted to regional climates, the LEPAS L8 is equipped with UV- and heat-insulating glass and a rapid-cooling air-conditioning system, delivering comfort and elegance even in extreme heat.

Through user research and the Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner Program, LEPAS promotes co-creation with users. Guided by Chery Group's global vision of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," LEPAS will continue expanding in the Middle East, creating local value and co-creating a more refined, sustainable Elegant Life with global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805469/image.jpg