WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, Chery Group's new energy brand LEPAS officially signed a distribution agreement with Al Ghurair Group for the UAE market. As one of the most dynamic automotive markets in the Middle East, the UAE serves not only as a regional hub for economy and innovation but also as a strategic gateway for Chinese new energy brands to enter the Middle East and global markets. This partnership marks a key milestone in LEPAS's globalization journey, accelerating its expansion across the region.

Targeting the New Energy Frontier in the Middle East: LEPAS Signs UAE Distribution Agreement with Al Ghurair Group

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, and senior leaders from LEPAS joined representatives from Al Ghurair to witness this important moment. Through this partnership, LEPAS will leverage the distributor's established sales network and localized operations to build a comprehensive sales and service system, bringing consumers a premium "Elegant Driving" experience.

Positioned as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life", LEPAS upholds the philosophy of "Drive Your Elegance", dedicated to delivering reliable, effortless, and elegant new energy mobility experiences worldwide. During the 2025 Chery International User Summit, key media and partners from the Middle East participated in activities including the Global Journey of Elegant Driving, test drives, the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House grand opening, and the Elegant Technology Launch—immersing themselves in the brand's core value of"Elegant Driving." Notably, Mr. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, visited the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 models during the event and praised LEPAS's forward-thinking vision and technological strength, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility.

Guided by Chery Group's global strategy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere", LEPAS adapts its products to local needs. The flagship LEPAS L8 meeting regional demands with heat-insulating, UV-resistant glass and a fast-cooling air-conditioning system—ensuring comfort and elegance even in the Middle East's hot climate.

The UAE agreement not only enhances LEPAS's distribution network but also strengthens its value co-creation with Middle Eastern users and partners. Moving forward, LEPAS will continue to expand its presence in the region and, through "Elegant Driving", write a new chapter for Chinese new energy brands on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808283/image_5052766_45144965.jpg