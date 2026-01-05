BENTELER acquires Deutsche Bahn company ioki, creating first European full-service provider for autonomous mobility

Unique group of companies accelerating the mobility transition: Autonomous vehicles, operational services and software-based mobility solutions "made in Europe" from a single source

Integrated approach simplifies the rollout and operation of autonomous fleets for cities and transport operators

New growth opportunities for all companies involved

SALZBURG, Austria and FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BENTELER Group is acquiring ioki GmbH, the leading European provider of software-based mobility solutions, from Deutsche Bahn AG. Both companies have signed the corresponding agreement; further details of the transaction will remain confidential. The closing of the transaction is expected in the near future.

Accelerating the mobility transition together (l. to r.): Benjamin Pfeifer (Chief Commercial Officer ioki), Michael Barillère Scholz (Co-founder and CEO ioki), Tobias Liebelt (CEO Benteler Mobility), Sven Herzig (Chief Sales Officer HOLON).

With the successful acquisition, HOLON, ioki, and Benteler Mobility form the first European full-service provider for autonomous mobility. HOLON manufactures the autonomous HOLON urban shuttle; ioki contributes platform and routing technology for on-demand services and public-transport integration; and Benteler Mobility provides operational services and financing for autonomous fleets.

As a result, cities, transit agencies, and mobility providers gain access to a comprehensive, technologically advanced mobility offering from a single source – spanning vehicles, software, and operations. Data-driven analyses and simulations by ioki, for example, identify potential areas where autonomous vehicles such as the HOLON urban can meaningfully complement and enhance public transport. Both the software and the vehicle are scalable and designed to work seamlessly together. This enables municipalities and operators to significantly reduce costs while simplifying the introduction of autonomous mobility services.

"The acquisition brings together HOLON's manufacturing expertise and Benteler Mobility's operational capabilities with the digital platform solutions by ioki – hardware, services, and software all in one place," said Ralf Göttel, CEO of the BENTELER Group. "This integrated approach is unique in our industry. It radically simplifies the deployment and operation of autonomous vehicles for customers. Alongside our core business in metal processing, BENTELER is thus strategically evolving into a leading provider in the autonomous mobility sector."

Integration creates new growth opportunities

Founded in 2018, ioki employs more than 100 people. Its on-demand software has been used in over 200 transport services, reaching nearly 10 million passengers to date. Since its inception, ioki has played a key role in bringing autonomous vehicles into public transport and is a pioneer in data-driven transport planning and operations simulation. It is one of the most successful spin-offs within the Deutsche Bahn Group.

The acquisition opens new growth prospects. While ioki has primarily operated in Europe so far, being part of the BENTELER Group unlocks access to international markets. Its driver-based ridepooling solution remains a strategic pillar of both the customer relationship and the product roadmap and will be further developed under the new ownership. This enables customers and partners to transition smoothly into the future of autonomous mobility through mixed fleets. In the autonomous space, ioki will continue to operate vehicle- and system-agnostically: customers can choose HOLON vehicles or integrate autonomous technology from other providers.

Michael Barillère-Scholz, co-founder and CEO of ioki: "As part of the BENTELER Group, we can further strengthen and scale the market leadership of our successfully established software and analytics products on an international level. Our mission is to connect people intelligently. Our data-driven mobility expertise, combined with deep public-transport know-how and global reach, enables sustainable, connected mobility. European technology for the world. Together with HOLON and Benteler Mobility, we have strong partners at our side who will support our further development in the long term."

"HOLON, ioki and Benteler Mobility share the same vision"

HOLON, ioki, and Benteler Mobility are already working together on initial joint projects that will serve as a blueprint for the planned integrated solution.

Sven Herzig, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of HOLON, and Tobias Liebelt, CEO of Benteler Mobility, added: "HOLON, ioki, and Benteler Mobility share the same vision: to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone – simple, safe, and reliable. Mobility is evolving, and together we are now the leading partner for this transformation. We support cities and operators in integrating autonomous mobility into their transport systems in a lasting and economically viable way."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853642/BENTELER_Aquires_ioki.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853644/BENTELER_Logo.jpg