Biban Forum 2025 Concludes in Riyadh with Agreements Worth Over USD 10.1 Billion and Record Global Participation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) has concluded Biban Forum 2025, Saudi Arabia's flagship event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), held from November 5 to 8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

Photo from Biban Forum

Held under the theme "Global Destination for Opportunities," the forum drew more than 100,000 participants from 113 countries, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and business leaders from across the world. Over four days, Biban witnessed the signing of MoUs and agreements exceeding USD10.1 billion, highlighting Saudi Arabia's emergence as a leading destination for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurial growth.

This year's edition featured an exceptional lineup of international speakers and thought leaders, including Ricardo Kaká, the football legend turned entrepreneur and investor, and Simon Squibb, the renowned serial entrepreneur and advocate for startup empowerment. Their sessions inspired audiences with insights on turning passion into purpose, investing in innovation, and building ventures that drive sustainable growth and social impact.

Biban 2025 served as a global marketplace for opportunity, presenting more than 10,000 investment opportunities from the public and private sectors to help entrepreneurs expand their reach, attract funding, and forge strategic partnerships. The Startup Door offered 1,021 startups from 66 countries the chance to showcase their projects, engage with investors, and connect with potential partners, reinforcing Biban's position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

A highlight of the event was the Investors Arena, a dedicated space that facilitated direct dialogue and deal-making between investors and startups. The forum also hosted a Pitching Stage, where entrepreneurs from around the world presented their ideas to international audiences and investors, showcasing the innovation and creativity shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

Another major highlight was the Entrepreneurship World Cup Global Finals, which brought together leading startups from across the globe to compete for global recognition and a prize pool of USD1.5 million. "Swijin AG" was announced as the winner of the 2025 edition, marking a milestone in one of the world's largest and most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions.

As Biban 2025 concludes, its achievements, from multi-billion-dollar partnerships and global participation to the engagement of world-class speakers and innovators, reflect the Kingdom's accelerating progress in enabling the private sector, fostering innovation, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global destination for opportunities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817985/Biban_Forum.jpg