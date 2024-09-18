VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of the global leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX, has donated 400 million VND to aid recovery efforts in northern Vietnam following Typhoon Yagi. This typhoon is the strongest to hit the country in three decades, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds dead or missing and thousands displaced.

BingX Provides 1 Billion VND Aid to Support Vietnam From Impacts of Typhoon Yagi.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, BingX launched a donation campaign on September 12, 2024, committing 400,000,000 VND to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. This donation was aimed at providing crucial aid to those affected by the typhoon and subsequent floods and landslides. BingX's donation campaign, together with the generous contributions from the public, has been vital in providing immediate relief to those affected by the catastrophe. The funds will help rebuild communities, restore infrastructure, and deliver essential supplies to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

As part of BingX's commitment to helping the victims of Typhoon Yagi, the exchange also introduced a donation-matching initiative. For every 1,000 VND donated by the public to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, BingX matched the amount. This initiative, which concluded on September 17, significantly increased total financial support, bringing the combined contribution to 1 billion VND. This includes 600 million VND raised through the matching program and 400 million VND from BingX's initial donation.

In addition to those efforts, BingX will also organize a charity program on September 18 in the spirit of solidarity and sharing. The event will take place in Nam Khap Ngoai village and Trung Do village, Bao Nhai commune, Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province, where 230 charity gifts will be distributed to the people of the region. This area, still facing numerous challenges after Typhoon Yagi, is difficult to access due to its rugged terrain, limiting relief efforts. The charity gifts, including essential necessities, are prepared based on the recommendations of the local government to ensure they meet the actual needs of the community. BingX hopes that this program will provide not just material support, but also foster faith and hope, encouraging the local people to overcome their current difficulties. This aims to spread the spirit of mutual love and light the flame of humanity in these trying times.

Reflecting on these, Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, stated, "We were deeply moved by the overwhelming response from our community during this campaign. At BingX, we believe in leveraging our platform to bring about positive change, and this initiative allowed us to stand alongside the people of northern Vietnam in their time of need. We hope our contributions, combined with those from generous donors, will have a lasting impact on recovery efforts."

BingX remains committed to supporting global communities in times of crisis, and the company extends its gratitude to all those who participated in this vital campaign. The cryptocurrency exchange believes that through collective efforts, we can continue to build resilience in vulnerable regions and stand ready to offer assistance wherever and whenever it's needed most.

