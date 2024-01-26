Bybit to Welcome Jupiter (JUP) Token to Its Spot and Derivatives Platforms

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will list JUP, the native token of the pioneering liquidity aggregator on the Solana network, Jupiter. Set to debut on both the spot and derivatives platforms on Jan. 31, the JUP token will play a vital role in governing the future Jupiter DAO, which is anticipated to be a pioneering model in decentralized governance.

Bybit is a top 3 global crypto exchange for spot and derivatives trading and also in terms of web traffic, so it's the perfect venue for one of the most anticipated token launches in crypto. The JUP token will launch with some of the deepest liquidity in crypto allowing for natural price discovery.

The official listing on Bybit is planned for Jan. 31, 2024, 3PM UTC and users will be able to withdraw JUP from Feb. 1, 2024, 10AM UTC. Spot will go live first with the perpetual contract live one hour later.

"We performed extensive due diligence on the Jupiter project and team just like we do with every project listed on Bybit," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Jupiter's impressive handling of 65% of Solana DEX volume speaks volumes of its potential. We believe JUP will provide our users with new opportunities in the dynamic world of DeFi."

Jupiter, which handles a majority of Solana's decentralized exchange volume, has been a key player in the DeFi space since its launch in October 2021. As Solana's first on-chain swap aggregator, Jupiter has revolutionized DeFi transactions by offering minimal slippage and faster execution through its unique routing across multiple DEXs.

The JUP token launch and the accompanying community airdrop follows a series of successful airdrops within the Solana ecosystem, contributing to a bullish trend in late 2023.

JUP's listing on Bybit is expected to attract significant attention from both existing Solana enthusiasts and new investors seeking diversified crypto portfolios.

