BANGKOK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For today's travellers, visiting Bangkok is about more than sightseeing. Many seek places that are easy to navigate, and reflective of the city's modern lifestyle. Central Chidlom, known as The Store of Bangkok, brings shopping, dining, and world-class services into one destination. Guided by its core pillars: The Store of Curation, The Store of Design, The Store of Excellent Services, and The Store of Communities, Central Chidlom delivers thoughtful selection, design, and attentive service, welcoming everyone as part of #CitizenofChidlom.

CENTRAL CHIDLOM: The Store of Bangkok, Bringing Shopping, Dining and Lifestyle Together in One Destination

Conveniently located with direct access to Chit-Lom BTS station, Central Chidlom is a must‑visit for international tourists. The store features an intuitive layout showcasing leading global brands alongside contemporary Thai designers, making discovery effortless across each floor. Guests can explore an extensive selection including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari (Pop-Up), Celine, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, and more. Every zone is designed as a calm, elegant shop-in-shop atmosphere that reflects Bangkok's modern character with global appeal.

Dining plays a key role in the experience. Central Chidlom offers a diverse range of international options across every floor, including signature destinations such as Lofter, Public Lane, and Public Market, with offerings ranging from Thai favourites to Chinese, Vietnamese, Italian, Indian cuisines, premium cafés, and Halal-friendly options. The inviting layout allows guests to enjoy a relaxed meal or take a convenient break during their shopping.

Central Chidlom enhances the visitor experience through services designed specifically for international travellers. The exclusive Personal Shopping service offers tailored guidance and personalised recommendations. Hotel delivery ensures a hands-free shopping experience, while interpreter services provide seamless communication in English, Chinese and Arabic. Prayer rooms offer comfort and inclusivity, and VAT refund with global payment options ensure effortless transactions. Together, these services make every visit flow with ease.

More than a department store, Central Chidlom represents The Store of Bangkok as a smart, stylish, and globally connected destination with a clear promise: everything you need, curated and effortlessly delivered.

Opening Hours: 10.00 am – 10.00 pm daily

How to Get There: Direct access from Chit-Lom BTS station; taxi and private car options available.

Website: www.central.co.th/en

