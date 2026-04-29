Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation, Advancing Global Competitiveness in International Patient Services

"Delivering ambulatory clinical services such as proton therapy, CyberKnife, advanced imaging, and radiation therapy for adults allows us to generate sustainable resources without impacting our core pediatric capacity," said Dr. Sherif Abouelnaga, Chief Executive Officer of Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt (57357). "At the same time, this model strengthens our clinical systems and supports our mission of providing the highest level of care for children. Achieving Global Healthcare Accreditation has helped us align our international services with globally recognized standards and further reinforces our commitment to excellence, transparency, and patient-centered care."

"Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt demonstrates how clinical excellence and strong purpose can come together to create meaningful impact," said Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation. "Through GHA Accreditation, CCHE 57357 has demonstrated that it meets the highest international standards for medical travel, strengthening trust with patients, insurers, and referring partners while increasing global visibility. Beyond accreditation, GHA provides actionable intelligence and global benchmarking that help organizations improve performance and align with what the market increasingly expects. This enables accredited providers to improve operational performance, strengthen competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth in international patient services."

Internationally recognized for its pioneering model of care, CCHE 57357 provides advanced oncology treatment to children at no cost while maintaining world-class clinical, research, and educational programs. To support the long-term sustainability of this mission, the hospital has developed a structured medical travel program offering specialized ambulatory and advanced radiosurgery services to adult and international patients. Revenue generated through these services is reinvested into expanding pediatric care, advancing technology, and strengthening clinical systems aligned with global standards.

In recent years, CCHE 57357 has continued to expand its clinical capabilities, including the development of a new emergency unit, significant growth in bone marrow transplant capacity, and the introduction of advanced technologies such as PET-CT, CyberKnife, and precision radiation therapy. The hospital is also preparing to launch the first Proton Therapy Unit in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, further enhancing its ability to deliver highly targeted treatment while minimizing long-term side effects, particularly for pediatric patients. These advancements reflect a broader strategy focused on improving outcomes through stronger systems, advanced technology, and internationally aligned operational standards.

Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services evaluates the full international patient journey, including pre-arrival planning, clinical care, patient support, discharge coordination, and post-treatment follow-up, while also assessing key operational and business processes such as strategy, marketing, financial transparency, and risk management. By meeting these standards, healthcare organizations demonstrate their readiness to serve international patients while building trust with global partners.

As part of the accreditation process, CCHE 57357 underwent a comprehensive evaluation of its international patient services, including care coordination, cultural competency, communication, safety protocols, and quality monitoring. The accreditation confirms that the hospital has the systems and operational discipline required to support international growth while maintaining high standards of safety and patient experience.

Ms. Stephano added, "We are also proud to be partnering in Egypt with Healthcare International Group (HCIG), a leading healthcare consulting and facilitation organization with extensive experience in international patient services, hospital operations, healthcare project development, and medical tourism facilitation. Through this collaboration, GHA and HCIG are working together to support providers in achieving international standards, enhancing patient experience, and advancing Egypt's growing role as a trusted destination for global healthcare."

CCHE 57357's international services program is designed to provide efficient, compassionate care for adult and international patients seeking specialized treatments, while supporting the hospital's broader mission. For healthcare leaders in the Middle East and globally, the hospital's model demonstrates how GHA Accreditation can support both strategic growth and mission-driven care, ensuring that expansion into medical travel strengthens quality, sustainability, and trust.

For more information about Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt (57357), please visit

https://www.57357.org/en

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Global Healthcare Accreditation is an internationally recognized organization focused on improving the quality, safety, and patient experience of medical travel. Through accreditation, certification, training, and advisory services, GHA helps healthcare organizations strengthen international patient programs, align with global best practices, and build trust with patients, payers, and partners worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

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