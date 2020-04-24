CHiQ Announced New Series of 5G+8K TVs at Its Global Conference

On January 15, 2020, with the smooth finish of the first CHiQ 5G product from production line, CHiQ "5G+industrial Internet" the smart television mass customization production line was officially put into operation in Mianyang, China. This is the first "5G+industrial Internet" production line in China, and also the most advanced mass customization production line of smart TV in Asia. Supported by 5G technology, the CHiQ 8K series has been upgraded and strengthened in terms of hardware configuration and production function interaction, and it presents excellent performance in image quality, operating speed and capability.

In the "5G+8K Global Conference" it announced five series of new products, which included the 110" huge screen, it breaks the traditional limit in the TV appearance. Another new product is the first 8K TV of CHiQ which achieves 5G technology, and it contains three advantages of high-speed rate, large capacity and low time consumption.



During the conference, as a long-term partner of CHiQ Michael Demeyer the vice president of Dolby Laboratories said: "you can experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on CHiQ TVs, and it create a high dynamic vision effect and produces breathtaking sound quality."

The "5G+8K Global Conference" is available globally in the form of a live stream broadcast and is connected with the European local guests so they can experience world-famous attractions and explore historical scenery with 8K technology. This is the first transnational live stream broadcast of 8K TV product Conference in China. Through the interaction with the audience, the display of 5G network speed and the 8K high dynamic range image, it brings a brand-new vision experience to the consumers.

CHiQ is a new generation of high-end smart home appliances from Changhong, including a full set of home Internet consumer electronics, such as TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and small home appliances. With the advent of the 5G era, the global interaction mode will be upgraded again with the help of CHiQ.

