SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CHiQ received multiple awards from two respected Australian organizations, Canstar Blue and Finder, for its outstanding product quality and favorable user reviews, reaffirming the brand's leading position in the international market.

CHiQ Secures Multiple Prestigious Awards in Australia

Top-mount refrigerators are the best-selling category in the Australian market. In Canstar Blue's 2024 annual survey, CHiQ received the prestigious five-star "Best Performance" award, setting the industry standard for performance. Canstar Blue, a leading consumer satisfaction rating organization in Australia, bases its evaluations on feedback from over 6,000 Australian consumers and a thorough assessment of product performance, lending high credibility to its awards.

CHiQ has consistently led in energy efficiency and product excellence, earning widespread recognition from consumers and product reviewers for its high-performance, cost-effective products. For many years, the brand has been a key player in setting energy efficiency benchmarks worldwide. For instance, CHiQ was the first to introduce a complete range of 200-500L energy-efficient inverter refrigerators with 5-star energy ratings in Australia. In doing so, the brand has not only delivered top-performing products to the global market but also driven industry development trends.

Another top evaluator in Australia, Finder recognized CHiQ with multiple awards following its 2024 annual study of fridges and freezers, which included a survey of thousands of Australian consumers.

CHiQ's freezers won awards for "Most Reliable", "Loved Brand", and "Value", with the"Loved Brand" title being awarded for the second consecutive year, underscoring strong consumer appreciation. Additionally, CHiQ refrigerators earned the "Value" award with an impressive score of 4.9.

In recent years, CHiQ has consistently embraced a forward-thinking approach to product function optimization and energy efficiency enhancement. By addressing the diverse expectations of shoppers, the brand has garnered significant interest from major international retailers and consumers. Leading advancements across the industry, CHiQ has upgraded the inverter technology in chest freezers, and successfully introduced the hybrid dual-temperature switching feature in freezers to the market. These initiatives have enhanced the energy efficiency of its top-mount refrigerator series, leading to a significant boost in the brand's market competitiveness as well as in the trust and recognition of an increasing number of the world's consumers.

Looking ahead, CHiQ remains committed to driving innovation and quality to excel in the international home appliance market, with the aim of delivering a smarter and enhanced living experience for consumers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536963/1.jpg