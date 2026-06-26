CIC Global AI and Smart Construction Conference and Exhibition 2026 Concludes Successfully with Over 12,000 Visits

Exploring New Opportunities in Digital Implementation Together

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CIC Global AI and Smart Construction Conference and Exhibition (GASCCE) 2026 jointly organised by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) and the Development Bureau (DEVB) in the HKSAR Government, marked a great success at the Hong Kong Science Park. The two-day event (24-25 June) attracted more than 12,000 participants and visits onsite and online, bringing together leading experts from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, and overseas to exchange forward looking insights lay a solid foundation for innovation and digital transformation in the industry.

Ms. Bernadette LINN, Secretary for Development (6th left) officiates at the Grand Opening Ceremony with Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC (6th right), Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC (5th left), Ir Prof. Alfred SIT, Chairperson of the Committee on Smart Construction of the CIC (4th left), Ir Joseph LO, Head of Project Strategy and Governance Office, Development Bureau (5th right), and Prof. Jack CHENG, Chairperson of the GASCCE Organising Committee (4th right), picture with speakers on the first day of GASCCE The two-day conference and exhibition attracts 12,000 visits on-site and online

GASCCE centred on three core technology themes — Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Low-altitude Economy (LAE). The conferences featured more than 40 distinguished speakers from Hong Kong and abroad, generating enthusiastic responses. Meanwhile, the exhibition showcased over 50 technology-related exhibitors from local and overseas markets, presenting solutions in design optimisation, construction safety, site monitoring, asset management, operations and maintenance, and intelligent decision making, comprehensively illustrating how AI is reshaping construction practices.

The first day of the exhibition and the "Conference on AI" drew an enthusiastic response. Ms. Bernadette LINN, Secretary for Development of the DEVB, said at the Grand Opening Ceremony that the Government's commitment to innovation and digital transformation has further promoted Hong Kong as an international infrastructure centre, earning us significant global recognition.

Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC, said, "According to the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook published in 2026 by the International Institute for Management Development, Hong Kong ranks second overall in the world, reflecting its solid economic performance and resilience." He added that the industry has been actively promoting and implementing initiatives such as Smart Site Safety System (4S) and the "Construction Digitalisation Roadmap for Hong Kong", laying a solid foundation for the wider adoption of AI and robotics technologies.

The "Conference on Robotics & LAE", featuring an opening remark by Ir Ricky LAU, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) of the DEVB, focused on the application and development of robotics in construction. Speakers also continued to spark insightful discussions on the use of drones and related technologies in smart construction. Legislative Council Members Hon Elizabeth QUAT and Hon Duncan CHIU also shared the development prospect of LAE and digital tools in Hong Kong in their speeches.

To conclude the GASCCE, Prof. Jack CHENG, Chairperson of the GASCCE Organising Committee, said, "GASCCE has clearly demonstrated that technologies such as AI, robotics and the LAE are moving from concept into practice, and are gradually being integrated across the entire construction lifecycle."

Looking forward, Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC, reiterated the continuous goals of the CIC, "Our role is to turn momentum into capability and adoption. We advance this through three areas: talent development, equipping the workforce with practical digital and AI skills; industry platforms, fostering collaboration and solution exchange; and funding support, providing assistance via the Construction Innovation and Technology Fund, to adopt technologies while strengthening overall industry competitiveness."

The CIC will continue to prioritise innovation and technology, deepen the integration of AI, robotics, and low altitude economy into construction, and promote cross sector collaboration and international exchange. The CIC also plans to enhance training and research initiatives, equipping industry professionals with new technological skills to improve safety, asset management efficiency, and intelligent decision making, thereby injecting sustained momentum into the sustainable development of Hong Kong's construction industry.

For further details on GASCCE, please visit events.cic.hk/event/GASCCE.

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