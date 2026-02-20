Clarins unveils the AI Shade Finder, the most precise ever foundation matcher

An exclusive AI-powered in-store service redefining personalized make-up

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faithful to its pioneering spirit since 1954, Clarins announces the launch of its latest beauty tech innovation: Clarins AI Shade Finder, an exclusive breakthrough in-store service that sets a new benchmark in precision makeup matching. For the first time, Clarins integrates an AI-driven makeup recommendation engine to assist customers and Beauty Advisors.

Clarins AI Shade Finder

Developed in collaboration with IlluminateAI, a Silicon Valley deep-tech start up – first in the world to accurately measure skin tone and undertone with a smartphone – this breakthrough technology brings together cutting-edge science and beauty expertise to deliver the most accurate shade matching experience available today.

A brand-new technology, powered by the science of light

Clarins AI Shade Finder delivers the most effective scientific precision, powered by spectroscopy – the science of light – a technology backed by over 30 years of research.

Clarins AI Shade Finder transforms a standard smartphone into a true scientific instrument, capable of accurately reading the unique color signature of every skin tone in less than 60 seconds. Instead of relying on a single photo, the system captures a rapid sequence of images while changing the phone screen's light. By analyzing how light reflects on the skin, the algorithm can precisely identify skin tone, undertone and overall colorimetry.

The most precise shade matching ever

The result: a 96% match rate compared to a seasoned makeup artist, setting a new standard of accuracy.

"It's like turning a smartphone into a scientific reader of skin color," explains Konrad Jarausch, Founder & CEO of IlluminateAI. "The technology quantifies pigmentation and undertones with a level of precision that was previously impossible in-store with a smartphone. It's 10 years of make-up expertise, now accessible through a simple face scan."

From foundation to a complete, personalized makeup routine

Clarins AI Shade Finder goes far beyond foundation matching. Based on a thorough analysis conducted with their smartphone, Clarins Beauty Advisors can recommend not only the perfect foundation shade, but also a fully personalized makeup routine, all harmonized to naturally enhance the customer's complexion. No more foundations that turn orange in daylight. No more lipstick that looked perfect on the hand but dull once applied on the face.

Exclusive in-store experience, designed with and for clients

Available exclusively in Clarins boutiques and counters, the AI Shade Finder has been designed as a seamless, intuitive and reassuring in-store service. True to Clarins DNA, the project is the result of a global co-creation journey involving Clarins' Innovation Lab, Clarins make-up artists and Beauty Advisors, IlluminateAI scientists and physicians, and clients from around the world.

"The AI Shade Finder enables us to put AI and beauty tech at the service of our ambitious strategy of accelerating in makeup", says Jonathan Zrihen, President & CEO of Clarins "We are proud to offer an innovation built with and for our clients ".

Proven results in store

Following successful live testing in boutiques in France and the UK, Clarins AI Shade Finder has already demonstrated strong impact, both on conversion and on average basket, compared to previous makeup consultations without this service.

"Clarins is very proud to enrich our makeup expertise with a truly precise AI tool to complement our Beauty Advisors' and makeup artistes' professional advice," adds Katalin Berenyi, Clarins Brand General Manager. "Beauty Advisors told us it transformed their relationship with clients with an added emotional layer, and customers loved how simple and intuitive the experience felt."

"We are excited to unveil the most precise shade finder ever launched in beauty stores. This outstanding accuracy is made possible by the cutting-edge technology developed together with our partner IlluminateAI," says Laurent Malaveille, Chief Digital, IT & Business Support Officer at Clarins.

Clarins AI Shade Finder is currently deployed in more than 100 Clarins boutiques and counters across 7 countries (France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Mexico, UAE), supporting the launch of the new Double Serum Foundation, with additional geographies to follow this spring.

With this innovation, Clarins once again confirms its role as a pioneer in beauty tech - putting science, precision and client experience at the heart of personalized beauty.

About Clarins

Founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins is a family-owned global beauty group that has been innovating for more than 70 years to advance responsible beauty.

As a result of continuous research, its plant-based products — formulated and manufactured in France — are sold in over 150 countries through 20,000 points of sale. With nearly 95% of sales generated internationally, Clarins is the No. 1* premium skincare brand in Europe and a leading global player in beauty (skincare and make-up), spa, and wellness.

The Group has also developed the brand myBlend, built on the concept of holistic beauty, combining targeted skincare, nutri-cosmetics, and beauty tech.

Clarins counts more than 8,000 employees across its Paris headquarters, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D laboratories, and two industrial sites in France.

The Group is jointly led by Jonathan Zrihen, President & CEO, together with Dr. Olivier Courtin and his niece Virginie Courtin, representing the second and third generations of the founding family. Guided by its raison d'être — "Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet" — Clarins is committed to sustainable innovation, with over 80% of ingredients of natural origin and a wide range of initiatives to protect nature and care for people. https://www.groupeclarins.com/

*Source: NPD BeautyTrends®, Europe 5 (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain), luxury Skin Care market (products sold in perfumeries and department stores), value sales (€), for the period 3rd January 2022 to 1st January 2023.

