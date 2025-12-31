COLE HAAN UNVEILS GRANDPRØ TENNIS 2.0: A NEW ERA OF LIGHTNESS INNOVATION

When Cole Haan launched the original GrandPrø Tennis in 2016, it reimagined the classic leather court sneaker with a radically lightweight build—reducing bulk while maximizing flexibility, rebound and all-day comfort. Paving the way for what has become the brand's fastest-growing category, GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 carries forward that pared-back design approach: keeping everything you need and nothing you don't.

"GrandPrø Tennis was a breakthrough for us 10 years ago. It proved that a classic court sneaker could be unbelievably light and comfortable without losing its style or substance," said Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer at Cole Haan. "With GrandPrø Tennis 2.0, we've taken that idea even further. It's more streamlined and engineered to feel unthinkably light and incredibly easy to wear."

At the center of the update is the FeatherFeel Cushioning Platform™, Cole Haan's newest and lightest cushioning platform to date. By rebalancing foam density, refining construction and strategically removing unnecessary elements, the 360˚ design provides a lighter, energetic feel underfoot while providing the durability and dependable traction of a full rubber outsole.

"GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 was shaped by what we've heard from our customers over the years—they want comfort and style without compromise," said Krissie Millan, Chief Marketing Officer at Cole Haan. "GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 delivers on that. As we head into a new year, that's exactly what this sneaker is designed to do: keep up and feel easy, so you're ready for whatever comes next."

To mark the 10-year milestone, the first drop of GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 debuts in classic white leather with green heel-tab detailing and limited-edition anniversary branding, followed by additional colorways in ivory, gold, and black. The global launch campaign "Feel Lighter Than Ever" highlights the sneaker's refined construction and everyday versatility.

More than an update, GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 signals Cole Haan's continued momentum in the sneaker marketplace. Sneakers now represent over 35% of the brand's global footwear sales with growth across casual, performance and emerging lifestyle categories, and planned expansion in 2026.

GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 assortment retails from $150-$170 USD and will be available globally beginning December 31, exclusively at colehaan.com and select Cole Haan stores, with expanded distribution to retail partners in February. Additional colorways will drop in March 2026.

Discover the new GrandPrø Tennis 2.0 at colehaan.com and at select Cole Haan stores worldwide. Visit colehaan.com/stores to find a location near you.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand available in more than 100 countries, serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation—creating styles designed for work, workout, and weekend. The brand's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives. To learn more, visit colehaan.com. Follow along @colehaan.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cole Haan

[email protected]

Jennifer Bett Communications

[email protected]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853041/GP_Tennis_2_0_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853037/GP_Tennis_2_0_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853039/GP_Tennis_2_0_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853036/GP_Tennis_2_0_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853038/GP_Tennis_2_0_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609514/5696226/COLE_HAAN_Logo.jpg