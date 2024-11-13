Continuity Biosciences Launches to Enable Breakthrough Therapies with Innovative Delivery Technologies

BRADENTON, Fla. and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, LLC, a new bioscience company dedicated to developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies for cell reprogramming, immune modulation, and drug delivery, is excited to announce its official launch. The company seeks to bridge biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, establishing a new standard for patient-focused treatments for chronic and complex diseases.

Founded by a team of experienced scientists and industry leaders, Continuity Biosciences aims to enhance emerging therapies, such as cell therapy, by fully leveraging delivery technology. The team includes Bob Whitehead (Executive Chairman), a veteran in the bioscience field known for successful strategic exits and initiatives; Ramakrishna Venugopalan, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO), a former senior executive at AbbVie with expertise in drug delivery for products like Skyrizi® and Vyalev™; and Alessandro Grattoni, PhD (Chief Scientific Advisor), Chair and Professor of the Department of Nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Hospital and a leader in advanced drug delivery.

"We are thrilled to have licensed several technology platforms from Houston Methodist Hospital and to introduce Continuity Biosciences to the biotechnology and investment communities," said Ramakrishna Venugopalan, Co-Founder & CEO. "There is immense potential at the intersection of biopharmaceuticals and medical technologies, especially in creating combination products that enhance novel therapies. We plan to expand our technology portfolio to provide our partners with diverse strategies for delivering their treatments."

Dr. Grattoni's pioneering research, along with Continuity's licensed technologies, focuses on developing implantable nanofluidic systems. These technologies facilitate cell reprogramming, molecular sieving, immune modulation, and sustained therapeutic release over ultra-long periods. Supported by significant funding from organizations like the National Institute of Health, Department of Defense, United States Agency for International Development, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (now Breakthrough T1D), ISS National Lab, and key pharmaceutical partners and foundations, these platforms have vast potential for preventing and treating chronic conditions including cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and infectious diseases. They also offer versatile applications for long-acting drug delivery and in vivo cell reprogramming systems suited for advanced cell and gene therapies.

About Continuity Biosciences, LLC

Continuity Biosciences, LLC is a forward-thinking bioscience company dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced drug delivery technologies for chronic and complex diseases. With a mission to enhance the effectiveness and delivery of therapeutic solutions, Continuity Biosciences operates from Bradenton, Florida, and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.continuitybiosciences.com.

