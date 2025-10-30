DEMATIC SHOWCASES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT GULFOOD MANUFACTURING

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in intelligent supply chain automation, will be exhibiting at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, held from 4 to 6 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Stationed at Hall Za'abeel Hall 2, Stand Z2-A73, Dematic will showcase a powerful lineup of advanced automation technologies and integrated systems tailored for the dynamic needs of the region and food and beverage manufacturers. A key highlight on the Dematic stand is their latest innovation, the Pallet Shuttle 4-Way system, designed to help food and beverage manufacturers increase efficiency, flexibility, and storage capacity.

Successfully deployed in markets worldwide, including for major players in the beverage, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors; the Pallet Shuttle 4-way solution offers a flexible and scalable approach for organisations looking to modernise and future-proof their warehouse infrastructure.

"As land availability tightens and warehouse construction costs rise, many businesses are focusing on optimising current sites," said Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales – Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Dematic. "With space constraints, labour shortages, and pressure to operate more efficiently, there's a growing demand to do more with less. The Pallet Shuttle 4-Way helps unlock underutilised vertical space, boosting storage capacity and throughput without expanding footprint or workforce."

The system features high-density pallet racking, automatically transporting unit loads of up to 2,000 kg per level. Lithium battery life lasts 6–8 hours, and pallet lifts enable seamless infeed and outfeed. Multiple sensors enhance safety by detecting obstacles, pallet position, and unbalanced loads.

Multiple shuttles service each level, adapting easily to different throughput needs. Its modular design allows operators to add racking or shuttle units as demand grows, making it a future-ready solution for expanding operations.

In addition to ambient warehouses, the Pallet Shuttle 4-Way can be deployed in chilled and freezer environments down to −25 °C, ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Fully integrated with Dematic's warehouse software platform, it provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless ERP/WMS integration for full control of material flow.

Visit Dematic at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, Hall Za'abeel 2, Stand Z2–A73, to see the Pallet Shuttle 4-Way system and other innovations shaping the future of logistics.

