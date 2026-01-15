MNSS PIONEERS AUTOSTORE™ SPARE PARTS AUTOMATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH DEMATIC

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic has partnered with automotive distributor Mohammad Naser ALSayer & Sons (MNSS) to deliver one of the Middle East's most significant automation projects, reducing the company's spare parts warehouse footprint by 90% with a new AutoStore system.

A leading distributor of genuine Toyota and Lexus spare parts in Kuwait, MNSS has experienced rapid growth in recent years. With increasing order volumes, the company recognised it could not scale its manual spare parts warehouse operations without compromising speed and accuracy.

photo

To increase productivity, remove manual bottlenecks, and reduce space requirements, MNSS partnered with Dematic, implementing an AutoStore system featuring compact, high-density storage and retrieval capabilities.

The solution delivered instant results. "We went from 5,000 square metres to a 560 square metre footprint, so a huge saving," explains Mubarak Naser ALSayer, Chief Executive Officer, MNSS. "In Kuwait, space is scarce and expensive. The cost saving at the end of the year is substantial."

MNSS needed a system capable of handling thousands of small and medium-sized parts, and AutoStore's efficient, adaptable design delivered the performance required to complete the project on time and on budget.

"MNSS approached us with clear ambitions, seeking faster fulfilment, higher accuracy, and the ability to grow without expanding their footprint. We delivered a solution that does exactly that, positioning them for the next decade of demand," explains Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Dematic.

The final design includes capacity for 16,000 SKUs, with over 25,770 totes stored across 24 levels and supported by 18 robots. The system is engineered for 500 bins per hour, having already processed more than 700,000 lines.

"On average, we move around 2,200 lines each day to various branches. The system works smoothly and intuitively, and Dematic has provided fantastic support since going live," says Wilfred Kwaku Atuobi, Senior Manager, Logistics & Warehousing, MNSS.

The project was implemented in six months, delivering near-perfect performance from day one. "System uptime has remained near 100%, validating our investment and demonstrating that the project achieved the outcomes we set from the start," adds Atuobi.

The Dematic solution supports MNSS's service, retail, and over-the-counter channels. "We wanted to better service our customers, with faster delivery and fewer errors in delivery," concludes Atuobi. "That's what we were aiming for, and we achieved it."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862170/photo.jpg