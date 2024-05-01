DEMATIC STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN MIDDLE EAST WITH NEW SAUDI ARABIA OFFICE OPENING

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a leading global automation technology provider, has announced the opening of its new office in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic expansion further solidifies Dematic's commitment to the Middle East region and reflects its dedication to delivering innovative solutions tailored to local market demands.

"The opening of our office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for Dematic," says Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa. "We have seen tremendous success in the UAE, and expanding into Saudi Arabia allows us to further leverage our global expertise and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region."

Dematic's longstanding presence in the Middle East, dates back to 2004 and the company is well recognised for being chosen as a trusted automation provider by the Landmark Group for their expansive O-mega automated distribution centre.

Dematic's strategic focus on bringing new technology and innovative solutions to Saudi Arabia aligns with Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030', which aims to empower citizens and businesses to reach their full potential, diversify the economy, support local content, and drive innovation and growth across various sectors.

With a focus on industries such as food and beverage, retail, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and automotive spare parts, Dematic aims to address the growing demand for automation solutions that maximise capacity and productivity and enhance efficiency, throughput, speed and accuracy. The solutions feature Dematic software and technologies such as automated storage and retrievals systems (AS/RSs) and good-to-person (GTP) systems that included Dematic Multishuttle® and AutoStore™, powered by Dematic.

"Dematic is excited to bring its world-class automation solutions to Saudi Arabia," says Michael Jerogin, Executive Vice President, APAC and EMEA, Dematic. "With our local presence and global expertise, we are well-positioned to support the region's ambitious growth plans and contribute to the advancement of its logistics and supply chain infrastructure."

Dematic is exhibiting at the Saudi Smart Logistics Expo in Riyadh on the 6–9th May, at stand 4-243 in Hall 4.