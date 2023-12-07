DGM Investment Selects Yardi's Cloud Solution to Improve Real Estate Operational Efficiencies

Dubai-based property investor to utilise innovative cloud technology to enhance customer experience

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DGM Investment will utilise Yardi's Residential Suite, including Yardi Voyager® and RentCafe® to support the management of its group of companies including Hi Sandy Real Estate L.L.C and Eastern Coast Holiday Homes.

Yardi's innovative cloud solution will help improve NOI and drive asset value. The unified platform will centralise operational, financial, leasing and maintenance management for DGM Investment's entire portfolio in a single database. Digitising and automating the key processes will provide a frictionless customer experience while improving productivity with a connected property management workflow from customer acquisition to resident retention.

"We wanted the best-in class unified real estate cloud platform to support our growth plans and better serve our customers," said Tianguo Huang, chairman for DGM Investment. "Yardi provides one solution to help us easily manage our portfolio, have better insights and deliver an exceptional experience to our residents and landlords."

"Our technology is purpose built with our clients and their customers in mind," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager of international for Yardi®. "The residential suite will provide DGM with a unified platform to help them manage growth, save time and increase communication and services with residents."

"We are excited to be part of DGM Investment's growth journey," said Said Haider, senior director of Middle East sales for Yardi. "We look forward to working with DGM and helping them utilise technology to enhance operations and create a frictionless experience for its customers."

About DGM Investment

DGM Investment offers a comprehensive range of property services. Whether a property owner looking for professional management, home buyer or a tenant searching for your dream rental home, DGM Investment has the expertise and solutions to meet your needs. For more information, visit dgm-investment.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

