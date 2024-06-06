Discover the Vibrant Summers of Spain with Wego: A Journey Through Sun, Sea, and Culture

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce its partnership with 'Spain Tourism Office' for the summer campaign under the theme "Vibrant Summers of Spain".

This exciting initiative invites travelers to delve into the rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant nightlife of Spain, including its picturesque islands.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego and Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism GCC

Spain is synonymous with sun-kissed beaches, historic landmarks, and culinary delights. Wego and Spain Tourism Office campaign is designed to offer travelers an immersive experience, featuring bespoke experiences, and unique accommodations that epitomize Spanish hospitality.

"This campaign not only showcases the diverse offerings of Spain during its most vibrant season but also strengthens the bond between Wego and Spain Tourism Office', reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. "Spain in the summer is a feast for the senses, and we're excited to help travelers create lasting memories."

Whether you are strolling through the historic streets of Barcelona, basking on the world-renowned beaches of Ibiza, or exploring the cultural tapestry of Madrid, "Vibrant Summers of Spain" promises an unforgettable journey.

Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism GCC, said: "Summer in Spain will delight the middle east travellers with its perfect blend of leisure activities, attractive lifestyle and its massive heritage."

Travelers get to explore the must-visit destinations such as Seville, Granada, and Valencia. Unique accommodations, from charming boutique hotels to luxurious resorts and traditional Spanish villas, provide a true taste of Spain's welcoming spirit. Curated experiences, including flamenco dancing classes in Seville, tapas tours in Madrid, and private yacht trips around the Balearic Islands, offer a deeper connection to the local culture.

Spain's summer is not just a season; it's a celebration of life, culture, and adventure. From the architectural marvels of Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona to the tranquil beaches of Costa del Sol, there is something for everyone.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430886/Mamoun_Hmedan_and_Daniel_Rosado.jpg