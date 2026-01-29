DORCO Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award; Global Traction Continues for the Flagship Razor

Following GOOD DESIGN® recognition, early sales momentum and consumer adoption underscore DORCO's global flagship product

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, South Korea's leading shaving brand, today announced that its flagship razor DORCO SLEEK has received a 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Awards from Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, in the Personal Category for Global Flagship Razor Development. Following this recognition, SLEEK is gaining meaningful market traction across key markets, supported by strong sales performance and positive consumer response. This momentum highlights how DORCO's design-led development approach is translating into real-world consumer adoption.

DORCO SLEEK, featuring a matte-metal handle and a multi-flex head for precise control.

The GOOD DESIGN® Awards recognition reflects SLEEK's focus on practical problem-solving through design, balancing refined aesthetics with everyday usability. These qualities are also reinforced by consumer feedback, with verified purchasers citing smooth glide, reduced skin irritation, and consistent shaving performance in everyday use.

Developed in collaboration with Prime Studio, SLEEK was created to elevate DORCO's presence on the global stage by creating a flagship product built for the next generation. The process began with consumer persona research across Europe, Asia, and North America, which guided the overall design and CMF (Color, Material, Finish) decisions.

Building on these insights, the team defined three visual directions—"Crafted with Care," "Simple Complexity," and "Lightness of Touch"—which were translated into 2D-rendered concepts inspired by precise details from premium hand tools, exposed connector details, and the tactile qualities of different materials. Through numerous reviews with DORCO and testing against persona benchmarks, nine initial concepts were refined into three leading directions that ultimately shaped the final SLEEK razor.

SLEEK is designed to deliver a close, smooth shave while minimizing skin irritation.Built on DORCO's newest blade engineering technology, key innovations include the Super Thin Blade, Thin Edge Blade technology, and patented coating technology for durability and consistent performance. For added comfort and control, SLEEK features a SmoothShield+ lubricating strip (made with Vitamin E and aloe), a Micro Rubber Fin Guard Bar, and multi-flex head engineered for stable skin contact and precision.

"SLEEK represents the pinnacle of our blade technology," said the Head of Product Development Division at DORCO. "By combining Thin Edge Blade engineering with our patented coating, SLEEK delivers superior cutting performance and a shave that is both smooth and gentle."

SLEEK is available across DORCO's key growth markets, supported by tailored partnerships and campaigns. In the U.S., SLEEK launched in March 2025 on Amazon, supported by a brand collaboration with Evan Mock. In the UAE, following its June 2025 debut, the product expanded across both online and offline retail channels, achieving strong launch-month sales performance and a leading position in the system razor category.

Meanwhile, DORCO continues to invest in blade engineering and manufacturing capabilities, applying its technical expertise to develop grooming products focused on performance, comfort, and everyday usability.

Customer Testimonials

Verified purchase reviews highlight SLEEK's smooth shaving performance, comfort, and overall quality, reinforcing its position as a high-performance razor designed for everyday use.

"The shave is incredibly smooth and close, with no tugging or irritation. The pivoting head adjusts naturally to facial contours, making areas like the jawline and chin much easier to shave."

"The razor feels solid and well-balanced in the hand, even when wet — it feels premium and stable to hold."

"It delivers a clean shave in a single pass, and the blades attach and detach easily."

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO's diverse range of razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 100+ countries.

