Douglas Elliman to Attend MIPIM Global Urban Festival

Leading American Luxury Residential Brokerage to Make First Appearance with a MIPIM's Premier Lounge at Premier International Real Estate Conference in Cannes, France

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), the nation's preeminent real estate brokerage, today announced that it will attend MIPIM – The Global Urban Festival, March 9–13, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. In its first appearance at the premier international real estate industry conference, the brokerage will be taking meetings to explore potential strategic partnerships and other opportunities to build on its recent expansion to luxury residential markets in France and Monaco.

One of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the U.S., with the highest national average sales price, Elliman announced its international expansion in June 2025 with a focus on "substance over scale" in extending the firm's renowned brand of client service to key global markets. In October, the company celebrated its first independent foray into Europe through an alliance with luxury real estate veterans Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe, and Edward de Mallet Morgan. Elliman now operates in 14 offices across France, one of which is in Cannes, with plans to announce further expansion in the near future.

"Now could not be a better time for Douglas Elliman to be at MIPIM," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman, Inc. "With bold plans for strategic global growth in the year ahead, we look forward to spending time with our new French partners and meeting new friends at this essential gathering of the industry's most vital players."

Unlike traditional franchise models, Elliman's approach to international expansion centers on the careful selection of strong operators in global luxury markets whose work ethic and client service standards reflect the company's entrepreneurial culture. The initiative enables the company to directly serve the growing international real estate needs of its agents, clients, and development partners without relying on third-party intermediaries.

"When it comes to international growth, Elliman is committed to finding the right partners who are strong operators in global luxury markets," said Rich Green, who works in global growth. "We have every expectation that such operators will be in attendance next month in Cannes, and we look forward to seeing them there."

