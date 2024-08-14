ELFBAR actions against counterfeits in South Africa

In collaboration with regulators to combat against prevalence of counterfeits

Over 3,600 counterfeit vapes with potential health risks seized in operations

Part of the brand's ongoing global campaign against illicit and non-compliant products

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading vape brand ELFBAR reinforces its firm stance against counterfeits, with some 3,600 fake and substandard vapes seized in the latest operation with enforcement authorities in South Africa.

The collaboration marks another milestone in the brand's expansive anti-counterfeit campaign worldwide, where in South Africa the smooth operations are attributed to the support from various stakeholders including the Police Service, the Office of the Provincial Commissioner in Western Cape, among others.

Photo courtesy of South African Police Service Product verification

Raid operations

The raid operation in July, conducted under a search warrant, was in tandem in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The seized counterfeits consist of many of the outdated models, such as CR5000, BC5000, and EB1500.

More criminal charge filings are on the way. According to the Police Service, offenders will be typically fined, and in cases of severe offenses, imprisonment may be imposed.

Warnings sent

In both cities, ELFBAR issued warning letters to over 15 stores, of which 13 already signed a commitment document to cease sales of infringing products. These stores also surrendered a total of 1,100 fake ELFBAR vapes, which will be destroyed successively in a scheduled process.

ELFBAR and the Police Service remain committed to fighting against the scourge of counterfeit vapes, which pose a huge health risk to adult users, and furthermore impact negatively on businesses.

"ELFBAR remains unwavering in offering ever-upgrading vaping solutions, flavors catering to adult users' diversified needs, and most importantly steadfast in our commitment in elevating safety and quality standards industry-wise," said Lauren Huang, the General Manager of Middle East and Africa, for ELFBAR.

"However, counterfeits place in jeopardy the dedication of ours and the whole industry's to harm reduction through innovation. These fake vapes, which contain unknown and untested substances, expose adult smokers and ex-smokers to serious health risks," she added.

ELFBAR in serious action

ELFBAR reveals its efforts to contain the spread of illicit vapes, which encompass measures including, but not limited to, proactively working with regulators worldwide, advocating for robust enforcement, bringing trademark infringements to court, shutting down businesses in the counterfeit-manufacturing chain, scanning and spotting fake products in retail channels, engaging retail groups, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Since mid-2021, over 220 counterfeit-related businesses, including manufacturers, have been shut down in partnership with regulators globally. This number increases as the global campaign scales up.

Besides, ELFBAR calls for global users to be aware of the dangers posed by counterfeits. Simple steps such as purchasing from official channels and verifying product authenticity can make a significant difference.

Education on identifying counterfeit can help users recognize and avoid those illegal products, protecting their rights, and supporting legitimate businesses, where authentic products are sold in a compliant manner.

Adult users can identify counterfeits by scanning the verification code and paying attention to various details on product packaging, including brand name, product name, batch number, manufacturer's information, and logos.

For years, ELFBAR has been proactive in joining forces with industry stakeholders in its combat against counterfeits.

"It is a shared responsibility needing concerted efforts from regulators, wholesalers, retailers, and users. This collaborative spirit is essential for the whole industry to ensure that vapes are continuously an effective tool in helping adult smokers and ex-smokers transition from cigarettes," said Lauren Huang.

