Envision Energy Makes a Strong Push in Kazakhstan with Localized Main Equipment Manufacturing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a leading global green technology company, has taken a major step in strengthening Kazakhstan's green energy transition by signing a strategic agreement with local partners to establish a localized manufacturing facility for renewable power plants and energy storage systems in Kazakhstan. The agreement aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s renewable energy capacity, drive local economic development, to accelerate the country’s transition to a green economy.

As a global leader in renewable energy, Envision Energy will provide advanced technical support to Kazakhstan, particularly in the design, manufacturing, and operation of renewable power plants and energy storage systems. By localizing the production of the main equipment, the project will better meet Kazakhstan’s domestic market demand and significantly reduce transportation costs and minimize environmental burdens within the supply chain. The project will enable Kazakhstan to stable energy supply while reducing reliance on external energy imports, thereby enhancing national energy security and supporting the achievement of its sustainable energy goals.

“We are excited to partner with Kazakhstan Utility Systems on this pioneering initiative.” said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, “The project marks a significant step in Kazakhstan’s green transformation and aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions worldwide. Leveraging our cutting-edge industry expertise, Envision will support Kazakhstan in reducing carbon emissions, advancing clean energy, and attracting greater international capital and technology. This initiative will significantly advance the localization of main equipment for renewable power plants and energy storage system production, driving Kazakhstan’s transition to a sustainable energy future while fostering economic growth and innovation.”

"Collaboration with Envision Energy and Kazakhstan Utility Systems presents Kazakhstan with unique opportunities to advance renewable energy development and localize high-tech production," said Sabyrgali Idrisov, CEO of Kazakhstan Utility Systems. "This is not just a step toward energy independence but also a catalyst for creating new jobs, enhancing the skills of local specialists, and strengthening our role in the global green transition. We are proud to be part of this important project, which will make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of our country."

Envision is a global leader in green power, encompassing smart wind power, energy storage systems and green hydrogen solutions that address the challenges of climate change. Its intelligent wind turbines enhance efficiency and reduce power generation costs through advanced sensors and innovation. Envision's energy storage solutions are renowned for superior battery quality, intelligent design, and rapid deployment. With full-stack capabilities, end-to-end lifecycle management and its systematic grid-forming solution, Envision ensures grid stability and safety while driving innovation. The company has topped the wind power order intake for two consecutive years and was recognized as a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by Bloomberg NEF for the third consecutive quarter, positioning the company among the top leaders in both wind power and the energy storage sector worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570753/image_805157_37527220.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570754/image_805157_37527236.jpg