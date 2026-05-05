DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Lotter, Head of Creative, a senior leadership role that reinforces Equiti's commitment to delivering differentiated brand storytelling and creative excellence across global markets. His appointment reflects the Group's continued focus on evolving how it connects with clients through more intuitive and authentic approaches.

Equiti Group appoints Albert Lotter as Head of Creative

Al brings more than 20 years of international creative leadership experience, having begun his career in South Africa's newsroom and magazine environment, including Drum and Sunday Sun, before moving into senior roles across Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and the UAE. A recipient of 17 international awards, including a Loerie for Best Newcomer, he is known for his "design against the grain" philosophy, which challenges conventional financial-services aesthetics in favour of tactile, authentic visuals and creative direction, that build stronger audience connection. In his role at Equiti, Al leads the Group's global creative vision, shaping the brand's visual identity and narrative across all touchpoints.

Commenting on the appointment, Chantelle Johnson, Equiti's Group Chief Marketing Officer: "We are delighted to welcome Al to Equiti. His appointment strengthens our team as we scale our global presence. By fusing his creative depth with our insights, we are enhancing a brand story that is both precise and profoundly human. He brings the visionary layer needed to ensure our brand remains culturally relevant and enduring across every market."

Al Lotter, Head of Creative, said: "Stepping from agency life into Equiti has been incredibly rewarding, giving me the opportunity to act as the creative custodian of a single brand and help shape its future in an exciting fintech space. Equiti's people‑first culture and trust in creativity are rare, and my focus is on the craft and the people, building global teams that turn clear brand strategy into work that genuinely resonates."

This appointment marks a significant step in further elevating Equiti Group's creative direction, strengthening its ability to deliver distinctive, high-impact brand experiences for clients worldwide.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971853/HOC_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874483/equiti_logoArtboard_2_4x_Logo.jpg