Ethara named F1 Promoter of the year

With record-breaking attendance and the most ambitious entertainment programme yet, Ethara's delivery of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stands out on the F1 calendar.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara, the promoter of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has been named Promoter of the Year at the annual F1 Promoter Awards in London, honoured for staging the best event of the 2025 season.

The Promoter of the Year award is voted for by Formula 1 management and is given to the promoter who produced the best all-round event in 2025 and embodied the F1's mission to deliver the world's greatest live entertainment spectacle.

Recognising Ethara's award as Promoter of the Year, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "2025 was another incredible year from start to finish for Formula 1, and at the heart of this success were our 24 promoters, who worked tirelessly to deliver the ultimate race weekend experience for our fans. As the sport enters its next generation in 2026, we have a responsibility to continue breaking barriers and setting a high standard for others to follow. I want to thank all our promoters for their hard work and innovation and encourage them to keep developing their events in 2026 and beyond. Congratulations to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as to all the other winners and nominees at today's awards."

In 2025, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hosted the dramatic three-way F1 Drivers' World Championship showdown with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers' title. The event broke attendance records with 339,000 fans across four days, including 203,000 spectators at Yas Marina Circuit, alongside 136,000 attendees across Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts and the Yasalam Official After-Parties featuring eight headline acts. Expanded access brought fans closer to the action with two public pitlane walks, new FAB Track Walks, and a Podium Party that invited fans to celebrate on the track, creating an iconic moment befitting the season finale.

The Promoter of the Year award is the latest in a series of accolades for the event, following the 2024 Best Event Spectacle award that celebrated the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for delivering outstanding off-track entertainment. These consecutive honours underline the event's consistent performance on the international stage and its ability to evolve year-on-year in line with audience expectations and global entertainment standards.

Since its debut in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has established itself as the region's biggest entertainment weekend, combining elite sport with large-scale entertainment, drawing thousands of international visitors each year and showcasing the emirate of Abu Dhabi to millions of viewers worldwide.

The 18th edition of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place from 3rd to 6th December 2026, bringing the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season to a close in Abu Dhabi once again.

