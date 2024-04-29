Expanding into Latin America and Strengthening Presence in the GCC: Lynk & Co's Advancing Global Strategy

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ongoing grand Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Lynk & Co solidified its global expansion commitment by signing cooperation agreements with various nations, indicating continued progress in the globalization strategy. This represents a crucial stride in Lynk & Co's continuing endeavor to access diverse markets. The countries involved in this round of agreements include the UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica. By partnering with local dealers in these countries, Lynk & Co has further solidified its market layout in the GCC and is setting the stage for entering emerging markets in North Africa and Latin America, thus significantly expanding its global footprint.

Lynk & Co and Tattersall Authorized Distribution Agreement Signing Ceremony Lynk & Co and The Elite Cars Authorized Distribution Agreement Signing Ceremony

In the MENA, Lynk & Co is continually enriching and advancing to new stages. The brand had previously represented itself in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and other Middle Eastern nations. In furtherance of its commitment to expanding market influence in the GCC, Lynk & Co is strengthening its presence through strategic collaboration with The Elite Cars in the UAE, one of the leading companies in the UAE automotive industry, underscores a formidable alliance aimed at bringing innovative offerings closer to local consumers, thereby enhancing their automotive experience. The Middle Eastern market for Lynk & Co lately incorporates Lebanon. The brand is enthusiastic to work with GAA Lebanon, its agent in Lebanon, to impress local customers with its exceptional automobile models and services. Moreover, as Lynk & Co actively explores the North African market with a fresh approach, collaborating with Universal Motors in Tunisia, the brand injects new vitality into its global strategy.

With Latin America positioned as the next frontier for growth and a key focus for development, Chile, in partnership with Tattersall, alongside the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, both supported by GBH, stand as crucial entry points for the brand's growth. Lynk & Co is devoted to serving the Latin American markets with an expanded lineup of vehicles and a comprehensive brand experience that is "more than a car", fitting the demands of local consumers through close collaboration with its partners. Through its wide range of available powertrain options and brand culture that supports diverse lifestyles, the brand aims to captivate the interest of the enthusiastic and energetic markets.

Lynk & Co is capturing significant interest during the auto show by highlighting its series of EM-P models, visiting experience, and strategic deployment, proving its strength and influence as a thriving global new premium automotive brand. Lynk & Co's new alliances via influential worldwide groups will strengthen its position in the Gulf countries and enable it to embark on a new journey into the Latin American market. Lynk & Co has successfully grown its market in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, and is now advancing its global strategy to continually enhance the driving experience for consumers worldwide.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

