Powered by LG's dedicated solutions, LG OLED evo TVs deliver unparalleled clarity, smooth motion, and vibrant colour, for a stadium-like atmosphere at home

LG OLED evo TVs are positioned as the ultimate choice for sports fans, delivering an immersive, cinematic viewing experience for major football events and game-night gatherings.

Advanced features like the α9 AI Processor, Brightness Booster Max, and OLED Motion ensure every fast-paced play is seen with exceptional clarity, vibrant colour, and perfect black contrast.

LG OLED evo transforms any living room into a private stadium, making it the perfect centrepiece for creating unforgettable shared viewing moments during the biggest matches.

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fans across the region gather to witness the world's biggest sporting moments, the desire for a truly immersive viewing experience has never been greater. Every pass, every tackle, and every goal deserve to be seen with perfect clarity.

With this in mind, LG Electronics is enriching the home entertainment experience with its lineup of LG OLED evo TVs, engineered to bring the electric atmosphere of the stadium directly into the living room and ensure not a single moment of the action is missed.

Experience Every Goal in Lifelike Detail: LG OLED evo Transforms the Big Game Viewing Experience

The OLED Advantage: A Flawless View of the Pitch

Traditional TVs can often struggle with the fast-paced nature of sports, resulting in motion blur that can obscure a fast-moving ball or a quick play. LG OLED technology solves this with its revolutionary self-lit pixels. Unlike backlit TVs, each of the millions of pixels in an LG OLED TV can turn on and off individually, delivering perfect black levels and an infinite contrast ratio. This makes the vibrant green of the pitch and the rich colours of team jerseys pop with breathtaking realism.

This pixel-level control also allows for a near-instantaneous response time, virtually eliminating blur and ensuring that even the most rapid on-field action is rendered with crisp, smooth precision. With 100% colour fidelity, fans can be sure they are seeing their team's colours exactly as intended.

Intelligent Processing: The Brains Behind the Perfect Picture

At the heart of premium models like the recommended LG OLED G5 is the powerful α9 AI Processor, which acts as the TV's brain to intelligently analyse and optimize the picture in real-time. For sports, this means a consistently superior image, regardless of the broadcast quality.

The processor's OLED Motion technology is specifically designed for fast-paced content, delivering incredibly smooth action that keeps every detail in focus. This, combined with Brightness Booster Max, which produces a brighter and more vivid picture, ensures that every play is visible with stunning clarity, from sunlit stadiums to late-night matches. The result is a viewing experience so clear and fluid, it feels like you are looking through a window onto the pitch.

The Ultimate Centrepiece for Every Match Night

Major sporting events are about shared passion and community. LG OLED evo TVs are designed to be the centrepiece of these gatherings. Thanks to their wide viewing angles, everyone in the room gets a perfect, colour-accurate view, no matter where they are sitting. The ultra-slim and elegant gallery design of models like the OLED G5 also ensures the TV is a premium addition to any living space.

For fans who demand the absolute best and want to feel every high and low of the beautiful game, LG OLED evo is the definitive choice. It transforms passive viewing into an immersive event, creating unforgettable memories for every match night.

To explore the full range of LG OLED TVs and elevate your sports viewing experience, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/why-lgoled/overview.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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