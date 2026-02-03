Faster O&M, Higher Yield: Sungrow's 1+X 2.0 Unlocks One-Hour Maintenance

HEFEI, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In large utility PV plants, a single failure in a central inverter can bring an entire megawatt-level power generation unit to an immediate halt. From fault reporting to final repair, recovery often takes several days - resulting in substantial generation losses. For years, the complexity and inefficiency of keeping large PV inverters operational have persisted as a major industry challenge.

Sungrow 1+X 2.0 unlocks 1 hour maintenance era

To address this long-standing issue, Sungrow introduces an industry-first combination of smart fault diagnosis and a separable modular design in its new 1+X 2.0 modular inverter. This approach targets two major pain points: the difficulty of pinpointing faults and prolonged repair cycles caused by dependence on the manufacturer's response. To validate its real-world performance, Sungrow recently partnered with TÜV Rheinland to conduct a field test of the 1+X 2.0 at the Tuanfeng plant in Hubei Province, China.

On-Site Testing: Minute-Level Diagnosis, One-Hour Rapid Repair

During the test, an IGBT fault was deliberately induced in the inverter. Within three minutes, the 1+X 2.0 system successfully detected the issue and identified the affected component. Detailed fault information and corresponding repair guidance were immediately displayed via the system backend. Two on-site O&M personnel subsequently used specialized tools to remove the front cover, disconnect the copper bar terminals, replace the faulty inverter module with a spare, and complete the reinstallation. The inverter unit was fully restored and reconnected to the grid in just 58 minutes.

"Every minute we saved during O&M turns into higher yield," said Tian Xingxin, Certification Expert at TÜV Rheinland, who witnessed the full test. "The smart fault diagnosis and separable modular design of the 1+X 2.0 shortens the repair process from days to just hours and redefines how utility PV plants are maintained."

Compared with the same type of fault, traditional O&M can take dozens of times longer and require far more effort. Back then, O&M personnel had to wait for technicians from the manufacturer to assess whether the situation was suitable for repair through disassembly and troubleshooting, often extending the entire process from days to weeks and resulting in further substantial generation losses.

Technical Decoding: Software-Hardware Synergy Redefines PV O&M

Every efficient O&M solution reflects Sungrow's deep understanding of industry challenges and its integrated innovations in both software and hardware.

Software: Intelligent Fault Diagnosis to Reduce Human Dependency

Traditional inverter O&M relies heavily on technicians and experienced engineers from manufacturer. In remote PV plants, this dependency leads to long waiting times for repairs. However, the 1+X 2.0's smart fault diagnosis combines neural networks, machine learning, and expert systems, allowing the system identify faults automatically. It can identify the problem within seconds and generate practical repair suggestions simultaneously, rapidly improving diagnostic accuracy while reducing O&M time.

Currently, this feature can diagnose more than 20 common faults types, covering the inverter's core components, including IGBT faults, reactor overheated, and PDP faults. With a diagnostic accuracy exceeding 96%, it largely meets the daily O&M needs of large PV inverters. As the inverter operates and diagnostic data accumulates, the model continuously evolving, making future diagnoses increasingly precise and reliable.

Hardware: Separable Modular Design Enables On-Site Replacement

Traditional repair processes can be complex and time-consuming when core components of inverters such as IGBTs, capacitors, or control boards fail. The 1+X 2.0 addresses this challenge by integrating these key components into lightweight inverter modules with a plug-and-play design. Each inverter module weighs just 105 kg, making it lighter than mainstream string inverters. It can be easily replaced by just two on-site O&M personnel using auxiliary tools, reducing repair time to only one hour.

As utility PV plants continue to expand in scale and operational complexity, traditional O&M approaches will face increasing challenges in both cost and efficiency. By combining intelligent fault diagnosis with a separable modular design, the 1+X 2.0 intelligent O&M solution provides a better path forward. Through its precise diagnostics and rapid modular replacement, 1+X 2.0 enhances efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance, unlocking new opportunities to maximize the value of PV plants by extending their lifespan.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875828/1_X_2_0_O_M.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg