Sungrow Concludes WFES 2026, Strengthening Grid-Forming Capability and AIDC Power Architecture

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, concluded its participation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, showcasing a comprehensive renewable energy portfolio and reinforcing its focus on grid stability, bankable performance, and deployment-ready solutions engineered for demanding operating environments.

Across residential, C&I and utility-scale applications, Sungrow showcased next-generation PV and energy storage technologies engineered for high-heat, dust-prone sites and complex grid conditions. Highlights included integrated solar-plus-storage systems, enhanced safety and monitoring, utility-scale power conversion platforms, and broader decarbonization solutions spanning EV charging and green hydrogen.

Enabling Grid-Ready Growth: Grid-Forming as Critical Infrastructure

As grids integrate higher shares of inverter-based resources and as large, fast-changing loads connect at scale, stability and interoperability have become core project requirements. At WFES 2026, Sungrow emphasized its grid-forming roadmap—built to replicate voltage-source behavior traditionally provided by synchronous generation while leveraging the controllability of modern inverter systems. Sungrow's approach combines multi-layer control architectures, fault ride-through capability, frequency and voltage regulation, and hardware-level design for high-duty cycling, including thermal management and cell balancing strategies.

Sungrow also highlighted technical breakthroughs aimed at complex grid conditions and wide-area disturbances. By advancing grid-forming algorithms, multi-source coordinated control, system-level safety design, and energy management, Sungrow has developed a grid-forming system designed to improve extreme-grid adaptability, multi-energy coordination, equipment safety margins, and intelligent operation. The solution targets high reliability metrics, including smooth adaptation across weak-to-strong grid conditions, robust support under phase-angle disturbances, broad-spectrum oscillation suppression, and resilience through repeated extreme fault incidents.

Addressing the "Gigawatt Challenge" of AI Data Centers (AIDC)

WFES 2026 also underscored how AI-driven compute growth is reshaping power system design. with rapidly increasing rack-level power density and highly dynamic load behavior, the technical demands for grid connection are rising. This is driving a shift toward higher power density and more efficient, low-loss electrical architectures within data centers. In response, Sungrow outlined its AIDC power strategy: integrating deep grid-code expertise with data-center power delivery logic to help customers meet compliance requirements while improving reliability and lifecycle performance.

To accelerate this transition, Sungrow has established an AIDC Power Supply Business Unit and is preparing a product roadmap covering system-level power solutions (including solid-state transformer concepts and 800V DC power supply solutions), rack and onboard power, backup power and power-quality solutions, as well as prefabricated, rapid-deployment data center approaches. The objective is to provide a secure, efficient, high-density, and streamlined "grid-to-chip" power foundation for scalable, sustainable AI compute.

Insights from WFES 2026

At WFES 2026, Dr. Hong Soo Goh, Grid Technology Director at Sungrow, presented The Gigawatt Challenge: Unlocking Sustainable AI Compute with Next-Gen BESS. "AI-driven load growth is now a grid integration and stability challenge," said Dr. Hong Soo Goh. "Grid-forming BESS can act as a 'power firewall'—buffering rapid fluctuations, supporting frequency and voltage stability, and reducing reliance on long lead-time grid reinforcement for zero-carbon compute campuses."

"WFES 2026 reflects the MENA region's shift from targets to execution," said Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow." As clean energy procurement expands beyond utilities to industrial and data-intensive off-takers, bankability increasingly depends on proven technology, grid readiness, and lifecycle delivery. Sungrow is advancing grid-forming technologies and AIDC power solutions to support compliant grid integration, system stability, and scalable deployment."

