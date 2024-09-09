Fuelling the Arab World's Tech Revolution from TV Competitions to Triumphs

Qatar Foundation's Stars of Science: a platform for the Arab youth to deliver scientific innovation and entrepreneurship

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 16 years, from the bustling heart of the Arab world, an innovative spark has been transforming the entrepreneurial landscape: Stars of Science. More than just a television show, it is a rollercoaster of ideas, dreams, and technological marvels poised to revolutionise entrepreneurship across the region. Since its debut in 2009 under the visionary guidance of the Qatar Foundation for Science, Education and Community Development (QF), the show has become a cornerstone of the Arab world's quest to cultivate a vibrant startup ecosystem, aligning seamlessly with Qatar's ascent as a hub for research and innovation.

Watch Arab innovators compete for Top Arab Innovator in this season 16 of Stars of Science. Since its inception in 2009, Stars of Science has built an extensive network of 168 alumni. Majed Lababidi, a Stars of Science season 3 alumnus, mentoring the new season 16 applicants.

Qatar's tremendous growth in recent years has been driven by massive projects that support, develop, and catalyse innovation. These initiatives include world-class research centres, some of the world's best universities within QF's Education City, tech hubs like Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP)––a member of QF––and a vast infrastructure driving digital transformation. These efforts have propelled visionary shows like Stars of Science to the forefront, presenting a platform for transforming creativity into tangible solutions through a dynamic ecosystem that provides tailored support for Arab talents. Over 15 thrilling seasons, Stars of Science has championed 168 innovators, resulting in numerous prototypes and a treasure trove of patents addressing pressing issues in the Arab world and beyond.

At the recent Web Summit Qatar 2024, Qatar announced a groundbreaking $1 billion earmarked for startups, supercharging the nation's ambition to be a global tech hub. Qatar further accelerated its momentum by announcing a staggering 9 billion QAR investment in tech and AI at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2024, showcasing Qatar's unyielding resolve to ignite a beacon of opportunity for innovators far and wide.

This economic boost for the tech and startup ecosystem in Qatar will further empower initiatives such as Stars of Science to continue serving as a unique platform for scientific breakthroughs. As the longest-running edutainment Arabic TV program of its kind, the show has successfully bridged the gap between scientific research and market-ready innovation prototypes.

The achievements of the alumni stand as compelling evidence of the groundbreaking advancements the show has catalysed across various fields, including technology, sustainability, biomedical research, AI and robotics, and consumer products. Take, for instance, the success stories of Stars of Science alumni: Majed Lababidi from Syria, a Season 3 participant, is a serial innovator who has launched several startups in Qatar and now serves as the Director of Ecosystem Integration at Alchemist Accelerator-Doha, a prestigious Silicon Valley-based accelerator. Similarly, Hassan Al-Balawi from Saudi Arabia, a Season 7 participant, introduced his startup, WakeCap Technologies, on the show. WakeCap, which leverages AI to enhance workplace safety, has since soared, securing substantial funding and forging transformative global partnerships.

The ripple effect of Stars of Science is profound, inspiring a cultural shift towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Stars of Science shines as a beacon of inspiration and innovation, especially in the Arab world. It is unparalleled in its dedication to nurturing the potential of young minds in science and technology. For over a decade and a half, the programme has consistently proven its transformative impact and enduring effectiveness," says alumnus Mohammed Al-Qassabi from Qatar.

For science enthusiasts and the curious at heart, Stars of Science will air from 7 September 2024 to 19 October 2024 on five channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings at starsofscience.com.

