Meet the Top Three: Stars of Science Finalists Race Toward the Title of Top Arab Innovator

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of intense competition, Stars of Science has announced its top three finalists for Season 17, each driven by a shared mission: using innovation to solve real-world problems. The finalists – Saudi Arabia's Razan Salem Bahabri, Algeria's Laid Dardabou, and Jordan's Mohammad AlShaikh Saleh – will now compete for the title of Top Arab Innovator, which will be decided by jury deliberation and public voting. The winner and runner-up will share the Grand Prize.

Among the finalists is Razan Salem Bahabri, a Saudi completing her PhD in biomedical engineering, whose invention uses wearable gaming systems to support stroke patients in their rehabilitation journey. Her innovation merges therapy and technology to make recovery more interactive and accessible. "I wanted to prove that science can be personalized and empowering," said Bahabri. "Too often, rehabilitation feels clinical and detached. My goal is to bring empathy back into recovery - where patients are not just treated, but truly engaged."

Also vying for the top prize is Laid Dardabou from Algeria, who holds a PhD in Animal Nutrition and Physiology, who created a smartwatch-based system that tracks biomarkers such as Vitamin D and serotonin to detect early signs of depression and anxiety. Motivated by a deeply personal story, Dardabou's invention could change how mental health is monitored worldwide. "This project began as a promise," he said. "Someone close to me suffered from undiagnosed depression caused by a Vitamin D deficiency. I wanted to ensure others never go through that same experience. Stars of Science gave me the tools to transform that promise into innovation."

Completing the trio is Mohammad AlShaikh Saleh, a Jordanian Postdoctoral Research Fellow with a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, who has developed an AI-powered device that monitors electric vehicle (EV) battery health, reducing costs, waste, and emissions. His invention combines artificial intelligence with physics-based models to deliver accurate, transparent predictions - helping advance global sustainability goals. "I wanted my research to make a tangible difference," said Saleh. "My device supports the shift toward electric mobility by building trust in EV technology and aligning with sustainability visions across the Arab region."

Throughout Stars of Science Season 17, the finalists have transformed their ideas into working prototypes through a rigorous process of testing, mentorship, and collaboration. Supported and backed by the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) as ground facilitator and incubator, a panel of world-class experts and an expansive alumni network, they've refined their innovations into solutions capable of making a real impact.

Don't miss your chance to support the region's brightest innovators - and to be inspired by how science is shaping a better future for all. Cast your vote now as public voting is now open on www.starsofscience.com and will close on 23 October, at 3 PM GMT (6 PM Doha time). The grand finale will air on 24 October, at 9PM Doha time when the winner of Stars of Science Season 17 will be revealed.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 17 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

