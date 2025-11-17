Stars of Science: Celebrating 17 Seasons of Innovators Driving the Region's Scientific Future

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 17 seasons, Stars of Science, hosted at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has evolved from a television program into a movement. As the Arab world's premier innovation show, it has captured headlines – 1,924 in a month during Season 17 – and built a community of over 2.6 million online followers. Today, its impact resonates far beyond the studio, fueling a generation of Arab innovators.

Stars of Science alumni gathered at Qatar Science & Technology Park, where the program’s legacy began. Representing 17 seasons and 18 Arab countries, they are living proof of how Qatar Foundation’s innovation platform continues to spark scientific breakthroughs and mentor future leaders. As a permanent juror in Season 17, Dr. Bothaina Ali Al-Mulla offered not only expert evaluation but also mentorship, echoing the program’s wider mission of transforming ideas into impact through collective support and passion. As longtime host of Stars of Science, Khaled Al-Jumaily continues to spotlight the region’s brightest minds, connecting audiences with innovations that reflect the Arab world’s evolving scientific landscape.

Season 17 winner Dr. Laid Dardabou from Algeria exemplifies this legacy. His innovation, ViDa, a smartwatch system that estimates Vitamin D levels in the body and helps prevent mental health symptoms, won public voting and impressed judges for its fusion of biotechnology with emotional well-being.

"Stars of Science transformed my journey - I turned pain into hope and an idea into reality," said Dr. Dardabou. "It gave me the chance to share my voice and story, inspire young people, and develop a prototype capable of competing at the highest scientific levels." Dr. Dardabou's achievement earned him the highest recognition from Algeria's Minister of Higher Education.

Across 18 countries 175 alumni have pioneered innovations in health tech, AI, sustainability, and education. Notable success stories include:

Ziad Sankari (Lebanon), Season 3 finalist, honored at the White House by President Obama in 2015 for his heart-monitoring technology. His startup, CardioDiagnostics, was acquired by CardioOne in 2025.

Dr. Mohammed Al Housani (Qatar), an early alumnus, now Director of Research and Policy at Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, launched the region's first IP Management Clinic in 2025.

Dr. Hassan Al Balawi (KSA), Season 7 finalist and founder of WakeCap, whose company's valuation, has now surpassed $200M

Dr. Nour Majbour (Syria), Season 10 finalist, transformed her Parkinson's diagnostic project into QABY, later joining global research teams at UCL and AstraZeneca.

Reflecting on the program's enduring impact, Dr. Bothaina Ali Al-Mulla, Qatari OBGYN and Season 17 judge said:

"What touches me most is the collective spirit – the contestants' determination, the mentors' guidance, and the professionalism and passion of the entire production team."

Since 2009, Stars of Science has launched 55 businesses, engaged hundreds of educational institutions, and inspired thousands of students to pitch ideas. Today, alumni mentor new contestants, ensuring the cycle of innovation continues. Its legacy is measured not in episodes, but in transformed lives, inspired institutions, and a thriving culture of Arab scientific excellence.

About Stars of Science:

For 17 years, Stars of Science – an edutainment initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has empowered Arab innovators to turn ideas into impactful solutions. Through a 12-week process of prototyping and testing, contestants work in a shared innovation space under expert mentorship. Each week, jurors evaluate projects until three finalists remain. These finalists compete for the Grand Prize, with the winner being determined by jury deliberation and public voting.

