CommandCore offers extensive customisation options for optimal operational efficiency, directly supporting Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) in a wide range of use cases spanning land, sea and air.

News in brief:

CommandCore is a new remote drone control station aimed at professionals in the defence, public safety and utilities industries

Customers can choose from an extensive range of Getac devices, accessories and payloads to suit their unique needs and use cases.

CommandCore is designed to integrate smoothly within diverse drone ecosystems and support interoperability with third-party technologies.

TAIPEI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its brand new CommandCore rugged drone control solution.

Getac Announces CommandCore Remote Drone Control Solution for Professionals Operating in Challenging Environments

CommandCore lets customers combine Getac's proven rugged hardware with industry-specific accessories, payloads and software based on their individual needs and use case. The result is a comprehensive UAV/USV/UGV control solution that is fully adaptable and can be tailored to suit a wide range of challenging environments and operational scenarios, such as those found in the defence, public safety and utilities industries.

At the heart of CommandCore is Getac's Ground Control Station (GCS), which serves as a centralised, mission-ready hub, designed for real-time data processing, seamless drone control in extreme conditions, and overall management of operational parameters. Customers can choose between a number of different Getac devices depending on their GCS needs, including the ZX80 fully rugged Android tablet, UX10 fully rugged Windows tablet, S510 rugged Windows laptop, B360 fully rugged Windows laptop, and X600 fully rugged Windows workstation.

The form factor of the GCS can also be customised for maximum flexibility. Options include a fully integrated design with built-in drone controls and an accessory-type design that lets users separate the Getac device from externally housed drone controls as needed. Additional form factors include an office dock design, and a comprehensive suitcase design with dual display for use as part of mobile command and control activity.

Rugged reliability meets modular architecture

CommandCore has been engineered from the ground up to withstand harsh, unpredictable, and mission-critical operational environments without compromising on performance. Its proven rugged design ensures reliability in the field, while its scalable and configurable system architecture enables seamless customisation, expansion, and adaptation to evolving operational requirements across a range of industries.

For the defence sector, this modularity is underpinned by Getac's sophisticated engineering depth and system-level design skills. Rather than offering a fixed configuration, Getac reserves maximum flexibility within the CommandCore architecture to customise the solution for specific mission requirements and unique end-user needs. By leveraging Getac's advanced in-house manufacturing capabilities, Getac offers tailored configurations to support the complex demands of multi-domain operations.

An open ecosystem supporting smooth integration

CommandCore integrates smoothly with diverse drone ecosystems, supporting interoperability with third-party technologies and long-term collaborative system evolution. Getac's GCS is available in both Android and Windows options, while the stable, high performance computing platform supports real-time, mission-critical operations in demanding situations and environments.

Setting a new benchmark in remote drone control solutions

CommandCore facilitates seamless drone operations in extreme terrain and/or high-pressure situations, like those regularly encountered in the defence, public safety and utilities industries:

Defence: Supports intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activity from both mobile and semi-fixed command posts, informing mission planning and execution strategies in real-time across land, sea and air. Given its robust capabilities, CommandCore is uniquely positioned to support the complex requirements of Army aviation and integrated air defense systems, providing operators with the reliable control and data visualization necessary for critical tactical operations.

Supports intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activity from both mobile and semi-fixed command posts, informing mission planning and execution strategies in real-time across land, sea and air. Given its robust capabilities, CommandCore is uniquely positioned to support the complex requirements of Army aviation and integrated air defense systems, providing operators with the reliable control and data visualization necessary for critical tactical operations. Public safety: Drone reconnaissance now plays an integral role in disaster response operations ranging from fires and floods to emergency search and rescue. CommandCore lets first responders gather critical information quickly and efficiently, either from a nearby mobile command vehicle or directly from the scene using a handheld GCS.

Drone reconnaissance now plays an integral role in disaster response operations ranging from fires and floods to emergency search and rescue. CommandCore lets first responders gather critical information quickly and efficiently, either from a nearby mobile command vehicle or directly from the scene using a handheld GCS. Utilities: Enables utilities professionals to remotely inspect large-scale infrastructure and assets such as powerlines, substations, pipelines, and railways using waypoint guidance from a centralised operations centre. Beyond large-scale monitoring, CommandCore delivers the reliable remote control needed to rapidly assess hard-to-reach rural areas, minimising the need for crews to physically navigate high-voltage or dangerous terrain.

"As the use of drones becomes increasingly widespread throughout numerous industries around the world, demand for comprehensive remote control solutions is also growing significantly," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "CommandCore answers this demand, providing professionals who work in challenging environments every day with a highly customisable rugged control solution they can rely on to get the job done when it matters most."

To learn more about CommandCore or to submit an inquiry, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937942/Getac_UX10_GCS_Scenario_Military_251211.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg