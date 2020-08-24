Habanos, S.A. Presents the World Preview of the Ramón Allones Allones No. 2 Limited Edition in the UK

Allones No. 2 is the third Limited Edition of the prestigious Habanos Ramón Allones brand

This new release was presented at an event held by Hunters & Frankau, the exclusive Habanos, S.A. distributor in the United Kingdom, and for the first time ever in the history of Limited Editions, it was showcased virtually

HAVANA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. has launched the Ramón Allones Allones No. 2 2019 Limited Edition worldwide at an exclusive event hosted by its UK distributor Hunters & Frankau. This is the first time ever in the history of Limited Editions that a new release has been showcased virtually.

