Hankook Tire and Al Dobowi Group Sign Official Partnership with UAE Pro League's 'Al Ain FC'

Official sponsorship of the renowned UAE Pro League club 'Al Ain FC' for three seasons starting from 2025/2026

Strengthening premium brand image and loyalty through partnership with the Abu Dhabi ruling family-owned club

Expanding local sales through differentiated touchpoints, including LED advertising and VIP Hospitality

AL AIN, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group (Chairman Hyunbum Cho), and Al Dobowi Tyre company, the official distributors of Hankook in UAE since 1978 under Al Dobowi Group (Chairman Mr Surender Singh Kandhari) signed an official partnership on January 29 (local time) at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE, with the prestigious football club 'Al Ain FC.' The agreement establishes Hankook Tire and Al Dobowi Group as official partner for three seasons starting January 2026.

(Second, fourth, and sixth from the left) Jong-woo Kim, Vice President, Middle East & Africa Regional HQ, Hankook Tire & Technology; Rashid Abdullah, Managing Director, Al Ain Club Investment Company; and Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman, Al Dobowi Group

Founded in 1968, Al Ain FC is the most successful club in the UAE, with 14 UAE League titles and 2 AFC Champions League titles. Currently ranked first in the 2024/2025 season, the club enjoys immense recognition and fan loyalty throughout the Middle East.

Through this alliance, Hankook Tire will elevate its global brand 'Hankook,' and solidify its premium positioning. The company will utilize various marketing platforms, including LED advertising at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium — home to global stars like Soufiane Rahimi — while engaging with the club's extensive fan base.

The sponsorship focuses on providing unique experiences to Middle Eastern stakeholders by operating a dedicated 'VIP Hospitality Program' and the 'Ainawi Membership' season card program to drive close-knit sales.

Jong Woo Kim, Vice President of Middle East & Africa Regional HQ, Hankook Tire & Technology, stated, "We are delighted to enhance communication with local customers and consumers and expand brand touchpoints through this partnership with Al Ain FC, a representative club of the UAE. Based on our global technical leadership, we will continue to share Hankook Tire's premium value across the Middle East."

Hankook will strengthen consumer engagement with its distribution partner, Al Dobowi. Mr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Al Dobowi Group, added, "Al Ain FC is a symbol of success, and we are honoured to join this journey. This partnership brings together three brands standing for performance and long-term commitment."

Hankook Tire has been consistently building its premium brand image in the MEA region. Following the launch of its flagship ultra-high-performance tire, the 'Ventus evo' series, the company has secured its leading position by supplying original equipment (OE) tires for premium brands like BMW and Audi sold locally. Al Dobowi Group has been investing heavily in its state of the art service set up, to exceed customer expectations at each step of the engagement.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire continues to impress global consumers through world-class sponsorships, including the 'FIA World Rally Championship (WRC),' 'ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,' German powerhouse 'Borussia Dortmund,' and the 'UEFA Europa League.'

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874464/PHOTO_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866236/Hankooktire_CI_Logo.jpg