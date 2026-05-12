Hankook Tire and Al Dobowi Group Sign Official Sponsorship for the 2026 Season of UAE-based Cricket League

Enhancing brand visibility in the UAE community through strategic marketing initiatives

Strengthening premium brand image and customer engagement

Expanding local business opportunities through diversified customer touchpoints and stakeholder programs

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), and Al Dobowi Tyre company, the official distributor of Hankook in UAE since 1978 under Al Dobowi Group announced its official sponsorship agreement with the UAE-based cricket league, Gulf County Championship. Starting from the 2026 season, Hankook Tire will participate as a Division Sponsor, supporting the league throughout the season and engaging with local communities across the UAE.

Hankook Tire and Al Dobowi Group Hold Sponsorship Signing Ceremony for Gulf County Championship in Dubai

The Gulf County Championship is one of the UAE's leading community-based cricket leagues, featuring approximately 200 matches over three months and engaging more than 800 players across multiple divisions. The initiative primarily engages the UAE's South Asian community, where cricket serves as a key cultural touchpoint.

Through this sponsorship, Hankook Tire aims to enhance brand awareness and customer touchpoints through on-site branding and digital exposure through YouTube and social media. The company will also implement interactive programs and promotional activities to drive consumer engagement and conversion.

Dae-hee Yun, Managing Director UAE, said, "This initiative marks an important step in expanding our customer and partner base across the UAE. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to further strengthen our sales competitiveness in the local market while reinforcing our premium brand positioning."

"Marking 50 years of presence in the UAE, this partnership is a significant milestone for Al Dobowi Group as the official distributor of Hankook Tires," said Mr. Waqas Faisal, General Manager of Al Dobowi Tyre Company L.L.C. "Cricket plays a vital role in bringing communities together across the country, and the collaboration provides a strong platform for engaging with the local cricket community and strengthening our presence across the UAE, delivering results both on and off the field."

The league is organized by Stellar Sports & Events, one of the UAE's leading corporate and community sports event organizers.

Rony James, General Manager at Stellar Sports & Events, said: "We are delighted to welcome Hankook Tire and Al Dobowi Group as key partners for the Gulf County Championship. This collaboration reflects the growing scale and professionalism of community cricket in the UAE. Our focus is to create a platform that delivers competitive cricket and meaningful brand engagement for our partners through on-ground and digital experiences."

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its premium brand presence in the Middle East. In collaboration with its official regional distribution partner Al Dobowi Group, the company has enhanced its competitiveness in the high-performance tire market by launching its flagship ultra-high-performance tire, 'Ventus Evo'. Furthermore, by supplying racing tires to global motorsport events held in the region, including the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the World Rally Championship (WRC), Hankook Tire continues to reinforce both its technological leadership and premium brand image.

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