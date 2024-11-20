Healthcare Industry Leaders Set to Transform Global Medical Tourism at 2025 Summit in Florida

February 24-25, 2025 | Amrit Ocean Resort, Singer Island, FL

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year: the 2025 Global Medical Tourism Summit. On February 24-25, visionaries, industry leaders, and senior healthcare executives will gather at the luxurious Amrit Ocean Resort in Florida for an exclusive two-day event designed to inspire, connect, and shape the future of international healthcare.

Building on the legacy of the World Medical Tourism Congress, this year's summit focuses on breakthrough innovations, expert-led sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Set against the serene backdrop of Singer Island, the summit offers an intimate environment for 250 executives to engage directly with top global insurers, government representatives, and healthcare providers.

The 2025 Global Medical Tourism Summit promises:

Premier Networking with Global Healthcare Leaders

Forge relationships with key players in the medical tourism sector, including global insurers, hospital executives, and government officials, all dedicated to expanding opportunities in the international healthcare market.

First-Hand Insights from Industry Experts

Gain exclusive access to strategies that redefine international patient experience, increase patient volumes, and optimize business models. Attendees will also dive into digital healthcare advancements and the impact of tech-driven solutions on medical travel.

Launch of the Groundbreaking "Better by MTA" Platform

The summit will introduce the next version of "Better by MTA"—a game-changing digital platform, created in an exclusive partnership with Mastercard, designed to enhance transparency, coordination, and trust in medical travel. By uniting healthcare providers, facilitators, and patients within a seamless global ecosystem, Better by MTA is set to redefine medical travel for a new era.

A Premier Location at the Wellness-Integrated Amrit Ocean Resort

Nestled among seven acres of beachfront, Amrit Ocean Resort provides the perfect setting for relaxation, reflection, and reinvention. With over 155 wellness-focused guest rooms and state-of-the-art facilities, the resort combines luxury with holistic well-being, offering a refreshing retreat for summit participants.

Jonathan Edelheit, CEO and Founder of the Medical Tourism Association, highlighted the significance of this gathering: "The Global Medical Tourism Summit is a game-changer for the industry. Better by MTA has launched with tremendous success with the leading hospitals joining the platform. We're reimagining medical travel. This event is about setting new standards for international healthcare and fostering connections that will shape its future."

Limited Availability – Register Now!

Spaces are limited to ensure meaningful interactions and tailored experiences for each attendee. Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation in global healthcare.

For more information and to secure your spot, visit here.

About the Medical Tourism Association (MTA)

The Medical Tourism Association (MTA) is a non-profit 5016(c6) trade organization dedicated to breaking down the barriers to affordable, transparent, and world-class healthcare. Founded in 2007, the MTA continues to raise awareness for medical travel while driving the adoption of best practices in the industry. MTA's digital resources now extend to 1 million readers to serve as a trusted resource and authority for information related to medical tourism The MTA has assisted to launch leading brands in the industry, such as South Korea, Dubai, Washington DC, the State of Florida, and Abu Dhabi. MTA works with Governments, Healthcare Providers, Insurers, and other stakeholders from the conceptualization of their project to launch and throughout the commercialization process.