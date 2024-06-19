High-Quality Kitchen Appliances and Utensils Converge at the 135th Canton Fair, Showcasing the Industry's Vibrant Outlook

GUANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of the onsite exhibition, the 135th Canton Fair has continually leveraged its online platforms to facilitate seamless connection between suppliers and buyers. It highlights the robust performance and top-tier products of leading Chinese enterprises across diverse industries. Notably, the kitchen appliances and utensils sector has drawn significant attention on the platform. Exhibitors in this field are keenly attuned to consumers' practical needs for "aesthetic appeal, functionality, and ease of maintenance," presenting a wide array of premium exhibits to a global audience.

Zhanjiang Qitai Industry & Trading Co., Ltd., specializes in the design, development, and production of core products such as electric rice cookers.As presented on the platform, the Intelligent Multi Rice Cooker 1.2L/2.3L with Non-Stick Inner Pot, features a sleek Morandi design complemented by a stainless steel casing, appealing consumers with practical experience. It has several remarkable designs to ensure seamless steaming and boiling, easy cleaning, and enhance safety against burns. Additionally, the cooker boasts intelligent temperature sensing and versatile one-touch cooking settings, making cooking easier. For more information, visit https://goo.su/YShk .

Realwin Metal Manufacture Co., Ltd. is presenting its flagship new product, the 7-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set on the platform. This set is crafted from high-quality stainless steel and composite bottom which not only offers exceptional strength and durability, but also ensures rapid heating and maintains optimal cooking temperature for prolonged periods. As for design, the product incorporates unique contoured edges and precision interior finishing processes to prevent splashing and residue buildup. Furthermore, its versatile color scheme is designed to complement a variety of kitchen styles, providing discerning consumers with an excellent choice. For more details, visit https://goo.su/Frgg9C.

Hip-home Industrial Co., Limited specializes in kitchen knife, advancing products with multiple patented innovations annually. They are showcasing their latest cutting-edge creation, the Hip-home Professional Kirisuke Knives with Green Resin Handle, meticulously crafted from high-quality stainless steel and undergone a specialized heat treatment process for enhanced blade durability. Designed with lightweight and ergonomic resin handle, the knife has optimal grip and control and boasts streamlined aesthetics. For more information, visit https://goo.su/9ftYg.

As the 135th Canton Fair continues its regular operation of the online platform, global traders maintain a strong enthusiasm for trade. For further information about the Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442943/Canton_Fair.jpg