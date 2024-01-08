HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision is thrilled to announce its participation at Intersec 2024. The exhibition will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 16th to the 18th. At the Event, Hikvision will showcase its new business and product strategy: 'Innovating Beyond Security.'

Hikvision to unveil its innovations beyond security at Intersec 2024

This new approach is about pushing the boundaries of conventional security offerings. Hikvision will achieve this with a new range of multi-dimensional AIoT products and technologies across the spectrums of light, radio, and sound. Among these offerings are the latest generation of the ColorVu technology that enhances users' night vision experience with ultra-precise focusing in low-light conditions; the radar technology assisting the measurement of vehicle speeds; and acoustic imaging that use sound waves to detect and visualize the location of a leak. Other key focus areas for 2024 will include machine learning, deep market insights, and a sustainable development philosophy – all helping to create a better world for communities, employees and businesses.

Visitors to Hikvision's booth will also see how advanced AIoT solutions support new efficiency and productivity gains for industrial customers. This includes real-world vertical applications that deliver tangible efficiency benefits, such as smart solutions for buildings, education, energy, traffic, and more.

Hikvision will also showcase its commercial display division at Intersec, including the 3D naked eye LED, transparent LED screens, and interactive floor LED screens. Visitors will be able to step onto these screens and immerse themselves in a lifelike "illusion", as the revolutionary product accurately captures their movements and displays flexible visual effects, offering an immersive visual narrative and interactive experience.

Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision MENA, says, "We're excited to unveil our latest technologies at Intersec 2024. Our commitment to innovating beyond traditional security paradigms lies at the heart of our mission. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals, partners, and customers, and exploring new opportunities to empower industries and communities."

Visit Hikvision at Booth SA-D11 in Dubai World Trade Centre to find out more about the latest Hikvision products and solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312755/photo.jpg