Hithium Launches Its First Installation-free Home Microgrid System - HeroES

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, 2024, Hithium launched HeroES, its first installation-free home microgrid system at the second Hithium Eco-Day in Beijing, China. Consisting of the smart storage module (Storage series) and the smart control module (SynergyBox), HeroES is the smart energy solution tailored for home energy storage scenarios, signifying a new phase in the home energy storage market with open-shelf good, intelligentization, and modularization features. The global delivery of HeroES is set to begin in Q3 2025.

Hithium Eco-day Product Launch

HeroES features an open-shelf good design, offering a new installation experience while significantly reducing total installation costs. The initial installation requires only 30 minutes, 10 times faster than traditional systems. Furthermore, HeroES eliminates the extra time required for system expansion and debugging, reducing initial installation costs to 1/3.

HeroES is not only plug-and-play, but it also possesses self-evolution capabilities. Its smart control module, SynergyBox, integrates metering, communication, networking, and management functions. With Hithium's original intelligent algorithm, HeroES can achieve self-evolution in home energy management and improve home energy efficiency by at least 10%. Moreover, Hithium's cloud-based intelligent decision-making algorithm provides real-time optimization strategies, eliminating the need for users to perform complex configurations.

Additionally, Hithium offers a cross-platform smart home solution that is compatible with the Matter protocol supported by Google Home and Amazon Alexa. This integration further integrates energy storage with smart home devices.

HeroES features flexible scalability. Its storage series provides finer granularity and more customizable solutions tailored to the actual home energy demands, enabling power distribution by kWh. Users can start with a low initial investment and expand on demand. In addition, fewer types of smart storage modules enable large-scale cost reduction.

The module-isolation design enhances the fault tolerance capabilities of HeroES. Standardized small modules are independently controllable and mutually compatible across different versions, maintaining uninterrupted system operation. Even if a module fails, isolation can minimize downtime. With a standardized design, HeroES is highly compatible with different environments and can be easily moved and reconfigured effectively to optimize space utilization and overcome installation space constraints.

The installation-free home microgrid system, HeroES, will open up a new world of all-scenario home energy storage, bringing smart and linked home microgrids to billions of families.

