Collaboration brings HUMAIN ONE to global markets, enabling generative artificial intelligence-driven operating models for organizations worldwide.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities globally, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through HUMAIN ONE, a new initiative to accelerate enterprise AI adoption globally. The first-of-its-kind generative AI enterprise operating system will redefine how organizations operate.

HUMAIN ONE, Powered by AWS, Will Be the Industry's First Enterprise-Grade Operating System for Building, Deploying, and Governing Autonomous AI Agents at Scale

The collaboration will benefit from the upcoming launch of the AWS Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Like all AWS Regions, the AWS Saudi Region will be a cluster of data centers, architected to meet the highest levels of availability, security, compliance and data protection, where organizations of all sizes can run cloud and generative AI workloads. With a sovereign-by-design approach, it will support sovereign generative AI deployments for regulated industries across the Kingdom.

HUMAIN ONE will also be available on AWS Marketplace globally, providing customers worldwide with seamless access to the operating system.

The collaboration brings together HUMAIN's AI innovation with AWS's global cloud infrastructure and advanced generative AI capabilities. Together, HUMAIN and AWS will enable enterprises and governments worldwide to transition from fragmented, application-based ecosystems to unified, generative AI-driven, agentic operating models.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said: "Enterprise AI has reached an inflection point where organizations are no longer looking for experimentation, but for measurable value at scale. That requires a fundamentally new operating system for how work gets done. Our partnership with AWS gives HUMAIN ONE the global reach needed to deliver on that promise. Together, we are enabling enterprises to move from pilots to fully scaled, production-grade generative AI where it is embedded into every application and workflow and drives real, tangible outcomes at a global scale."

Tanuja Randery, Managing Director and Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at AWS, said: "The next generation of enterprise technology will be built through deep partnerships that bring together AI innovation and global cloud infrastructure. That is what our expanded collaboration with HUMAIN represents. Innovators like HUMAIN are shaping the future of AI development and deployment, and we're proud to be partnering with them to put the most advanced generative artificial intelligence tools in the hands of builders and business leaders across the Middle East and beyond, helping them turn ambition into real enterprise outcomes."

Built with enterprise-grade security, data sovereignty and regulatory compliance at its core, HUMAIN ONE on AWS enables organizations to adopt agentic generative AI across their organization without compromising governance or control. The generative AI operating system integrates development, data, orchestration, and governance into a single, cohesive system.

Core components include:

HUMAIN Code – A development workspace for designing, building, and deploying generative AI products

– A development workspace for designing, building, and deploying generative AI products HUMAIN Guardian – A quality assurance engine ensuring performance, reliability, and continuous validation

– A quality assurance engine ensuring performance, reliability, and continuous validation HUMAIN Eye – An automated security engine designed to detect, monitor, and mitigate risk across generative AI systems

– An automated security engine designed to detect, monitor, and mitigate risk across generative AI systems H2O Platform + SDK – A developer toolkit enabling the creation and orchestration of intelligent agents within HUMAIN Code

– A developer toolkit enabling the creation and orchestration of intelligent agents within HUMAIN Code HUMAIN Fabric – A scalable data infrastructure enabling ingestion, processing, and governance of data across the enterprise

Through AWS, HUMAIN ONE will leverage scalable compute, and advanced generative AI infrastructure, across 39 global Regions and 123 Availability Zones to support deployments across industries and geographies.

Leveraging AWS's proven Marketplace, HUMAIN ONE will be available to enterprises worldwide, making it faster and easier for customers to deploy and integrate the operating system within their existing AWS environments.

Today's announcement advances the strategic partnership between the two companies and the joint plan announced in May 2025 to invest more than $5 billion in AI infrastructure, AWS services, and AI training and talent development in Saudi Arabia.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

CONTACT:

Hana Nemec, Head of Communications & PR

[email protected]

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