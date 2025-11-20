IFI Announces Delivery of Financial Crime Compliance Training Program at the American University of Iraq - Baghdad

On-Campus Training Program Now Available Year-Round for Iraqi Banking Professionals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Fundamentals of Financial Crime Compliance training program, in partnership with the American University of Iraq – Baghdad (AUIB), the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), and K2 Integrity.

The first two programs were held in July and August of this year, and the next program is scheduled for November 23-December 4, 2025.

Financial Crime Compliance Training Program, On-Campus at the American University of Iraq – Baghdad

The program is designed to help protect the financial integrity of the Iraqi and global financial system by equipping participants with skills and knowledge to promote a culture of financial crime compliance and risk management throughout their institutions.

"The Institute for Financial Integrity, in partnership with AUIB, the Central Bank of Iraq, and K2 Integrity, has launched Iraq's first Financial Crime Compliance training program. This initiative gives our banking professionals the knowledge and tools they need in AML/CFT, risk management, and building a stronger culture of compliance. With its blend of online learning, on-campus instruction, and certification from all partners, this program represents an important milestone in modernizing Iraq's financial system and aligning it with global standards of financial integrity," said Ziad Chaaban, CEO of AUIB.

A two-week immersive experience, the training program utilizes a blended learning approach including:

Online Self-Study (Week 1): Participants complete an eLearning library featuring videos of experts covering core compliance topics, subtitled in Arabic

In-Person Instruction (Week 2): Five days of on-campus instruction at the American University of Iraq – Baghdad

Five days of at the American University of Iraq – Baghdad In-Person Final Examination

Participants are taught by leading financial integrity experts on a range of counter-illicit finance topics with an emphasis on anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), and establishing a culture of compliance.

"K2 Integrity is excited to support the launch of this groundbreaking training program to systemically elevate financial crimes risk management expertise across Iraq's financial sector," said Chip Poncy, Global Head Financial Integrity at K2 Integrity. "This comes at a particularly important time, as Iraq is modernizing and transforming its financial system to deliver expansive services to the Iraqi economy and integrate Iraq into the international financial system in accordance with global standards."

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides instructor-led training, online education, and certifications through its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

About American University of Iraq – Baghdad (AUIB)

Rooted in deep traditions of knowledge and human understanding, yet thoroughly grounded in the contemporary intellectual landscape, American University of Iraq – Baghdad offers well-rounded liberal education within a multitude of disciplines.

Learn more at: auib.edu.iq

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the premier global consulting firm dedicated to financial and commercial integrity and security. K2 Integrity assists clients addressing the full spectrum of national economic security needs—from the transparency needed to ensure proper due diligence and investment to the design of best-in-class compliance regimes and cultures to ensure transparent and accountable financial and commercial systems. Their expert team—former senior policymakers, regulators, law enforcement officials, technologists, and industry experts—combines deep subject-matter expertise, global networks and credibility, and advanced technology to solve today's most pressing challenges. Ultimately, K2 Integrity delivers services and solutions that forge trust, transparency, and economic security in an increasingly complex world.

Learn more at: k2integrity.com

