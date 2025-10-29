International Development Bank Expands Financial Crime Compliance Training Initiatives with Institute for Financial Integrity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Development Bank (IDB) has expanded their partnership with the Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI). In addition to enterprise-wide access to IFI's Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program, IDB has further committed to a custom executive training program.

Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program

Developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and global advisory firm K2 Integrity, this core training program demonstrates IDB is committed to strengthening their compliance standards.

Key objectives of the program include:

Equipping IDB staff with the tools and knowledge to mitigate illicit finance risks





Supporting the CBI's broader efforts to align with global Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism standards





Establishing a sustainable, institution-wide compliance framework based on international best practices

Dany Nassar, IDB's Chief Compliance Officer, said, "IFI's training content reflects both Central Bank of Iraq's requirements and international best practices, ensuring our staff remain up to date with global standards and local compliance obligations, and enhance our employees' ability to detect, assess, and mitigate financial crime risks effectively.

This collaboration with IFI meets our bank's training and competency development needs, strengthening our institutional capacity and reinforcing our commitment to integrity, transparency, and sound compliance governance in Iraq's evolving financial landscape."

Executive-Level Training Program

In addition to the core program, IDB is going a step further by implementing a customized, in-person compliance training program for its Board of Directors and Senior Management, ensuring leadership is fully equipped to understand, oversee, and reinforce the bank's strategic compliance priorities. This tailored component reflects IDB's commitment to embedding financial integrity at every level of the organization.

"This collaboration with International Development Bank represents a shared commitment to strengthening the financial integrity of Iraq's banking sector," said Grant Kreft, Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Financial Integrity. "By investing in both frontline staff and leadership, IDB is setting a benchmark for responsible banking practices that can serve as a model for institutions across the region."

The initiative reflects Iraq's continued momentum toward financial modernization and positions International Development Bank as a leader in transparent, responsible banking.

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides in-person training , online education , and certifications through DOLFIN® —the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org .

Follow IFI on LinkedIn .

Contact

Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations

[email protected]

About International Development Bank

International Development Bank is the largest privately owned bank and largest banking network in Iraq. IDB provides innovative banking services for individual customers, financing initiatives for SMEs to drive entrepreneurism and job creation, financial solutions for larger corporates, financial inclusion initiatives to give greater financial access, as well as investment and private banking services, including wealth management. in other words, opportunities for all.

Learn more at: https://www.idb.iq/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325968/Institute_for_Financial_Integrity_Logo.jpg