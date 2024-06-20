Industrial Security Executives Discuss Cybersecurity Challenges and Opportunities in New Season of Rockwell Automation Video Series

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security specialists examine the short-, medium- and long-term cybersecurity landscape

BRUSSELS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of a new season of its thought leadership video series that deep dives into the ever-evolving world of industrial cybersecurity.

The 11-video season comprises interviews with IT/OT thought leaders and chief information and security officers (CISO) from critical-infrastructure companies, supported by senior specialists and industry advocates from Rockwell Automation.

Lucy Caton of Rockwell Automation (left) interviews David Maine-Reade, program manager, standards & regulations, and Manju Venugopal, senior engineering manager, product security, both from Rockwell, on how industrial companies can navigate the latest EU cybersecurity regulations.

Covering evolving cyber threats and the challenges of addressing stringent legislation, including NIS2, the series also uncovers the variety of opportunities and cost/time/efficiency savings delivered by robust holistic cybersecurity programs.

Important viewing for anyone involved in digital transformation projects and IT/OT convergence, the interviews with security executives include:

Dragos Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity for OT environments, and a Rockwell Automation partner, features prominently in the series:

Ben Miller , chief information security officer, shares his thoughts on combating the constant threat of OT cybersecurity attacks with insights from the company's annual OT Cybersecurity Year in Review report.

"As industrial organizations become more connected than ever, they face a range of threats, from increasingly sophisticated state actors, to hacktivists, to criminal groups launching ransomware attacks," Miller said. "The good news is that there are key controls that organizations can prioritize to be more secure against OT cyber threats, including monitoring to gain visibility into the assets, vulnerabilities, and threats in their environment."

Discussions with Rockwell Automation specialists include:

Maria Else , senior global product manager, cybersecurity, and Andreu Cuartiella, lifecycle services commercial manager EMEA, look at the IT/OT equation and how departments need to break down walls and work together to audit, plan, and evolve their cybersecurity posture.

, EMEA commercial product manager, and , EMEA product manager, safety components, discuss the close links between safety and security, and how new regulations are evolving to cover both. Cesar Delgado Villalba, from Rockwell Automation cybersecurity services, explains the different roles that OT and IT undertake, how the threat landscape is actually very similar, and how the outcomes are closely linked, too.

Helena Taribó Gómez, global security operations center (SOC) manager, and Sergio Sánchez Palma, cybersecurity team leader, explain why visibility is key for both detection and prevention, while also delivering an audit trail for compliance. She ends with the sage advice that the cost of any cyber incident often far outweighs the cost of the proactive preventative measures.

"Cybersecurity is a continually moving target," explains Partha Seshadri, regional VP, lifecycle services, EMEA from Rockwell Automation, "not just in terms of new exploits and threat vectors, but also the ever-changing standards and legislation that prescribe preventative, proactive, and reactive procedures. Thanks to our dedicated cybersecurity teams, PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem, and industry-proven hardware and software platforms, we can offer fully optimized solutions for IT/OT convergence and local, national, and global digitalization campaigns across multiple industries and a broad variety of critical-infrastructure applications."

To find out if your company is ready to handle a cyberattack, you can complete our Cybersecurity Preparedness Assessment.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

