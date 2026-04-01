Rockwell Automation Announces ROKStudios Video Series Launches a New Season Exploring the Journey from Automation to Autonomy
News provided byRockwell Automation
01 Apr, 2026, 07:00 GMT
New episodes feature global manufacturers and industry leaders sharing real-world perspectives on resilience, sustainability and digital transformation
BRUSSELS, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a new season of ROKStudios, its executive video series featuring candid conversations with manufacturing leaders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
This latest season brings together a diverse set of voices from heavy industry, consumer goods, energy, packaging and machine building, exploring how industrial organizations are navigating volatility, sustainability pressures, workforce change and increasing digital complexity as they move from traditional automation toward more autonomous operations.
"What makes this season of ROKStudios especially compelling is the diversity of perspectives," said Gustavo Zecharies, EMEA president, Rockwell Automation. "Joined by our customers and partners, these conversations bring our vision of the Future of Industrial Operations to life — combining thought leadership with real use cases that show how companies are evolving from automation to autonomy in a way that delivers real value."
Season highlights include:
- Cyber Resilience in Connected Operations: Javier Garcia, CISO at Repsol, discusses how industrial leaders can manage cyber risk across converging IT and OT environments while balancing regulation, availability and safety.
- How Technology Is Reshaping the Workforce: Tonny Peixoto, technology director, group supply chain EMEA at BIC, explores how organizations can empower people as automation and AI redefine industrial roles.
- Redefining Manufacturing Resilience in a Volatile World: – Guillem Clofent, president of Mespack and Pattyn, discusses how manufacturers can move beyond automation toward autonomy by combining strategy, people and phased execution.
- From Execution to Lifecycle Intelligence – Carmen Palmisano, CEO of Avvale PLM, discusses how manufacturers are rethinking the digital thread to improve lifecycle decision‑making and long‑term performance.
- From Optimization to Autonomy in Heavy Industry: Danijel Koren, investments director at Nexe, explores how data-driven decision-making is reshaping performance, sustainability and resilience in energy‑intensive industries.
- Rethinking Packaging at the Intersection of Sustainability, Resilience and Value: Manolito Ciabatti, managing director & CTO at Tiber Pack, examines how packaging innovation can deliver measurable operational and environmental benefits.
- The New Discipline of Manufacturing Leadership: Dafni Vakasi, smart manufacturing senior manager at BIC, examines how visibility, standardization and execution discipline are reshaping operational excellence at scale.
- An EPC Perspective on How Ecosystems Can Innovate: Sven Franke, corporate head of automation at ZETA, explores how strong partner ecosystems, earlier collaboration with automation specialists and solid data foundations are critical as EPCs face growing pressure around time to market, execution certainty and increasingly flexible production environments.
- Engineering the Future of Industrial Performance Through Collaboration: Mario Fornarola, electrical design manager at Andritz Diatec, shares why closer collaboration and earlier risk management are becoming critical as machine design becomes more software‑defined.
- From Critical Minerals to Connected Operations: Carlos Muñoz, quality and organization manager at Procisa, shares how digital integration is redefining modern mining operations.
- How Manufacturers Can Scale Faster Through Autogenerating Software: Carsten Søndergaard, head of software engineering at MME Nordic, explores how software automation is accelerating engineering speed and consistency.
Recorded at Rockwell's recent ROKLive EMEA event in Madrid, the new videos – alongside others featuring executives and domain specialists from Rockwell Automation – join more than 100 previous recordings at the ROKStudios portal.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
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