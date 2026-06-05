Innodisk Showcases Its Five-Layer Edge AI Ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, showcases its complete edge AI ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026, demonstrating how enterprises and industrial customers can accelerate AI deployment for production-ready applications. Built across five essential layers—compute, memory, storage, sensing and communication, and software—the portfolio brings together AI platforms, industrial modules, and real-world application demos to support secure, scalable AI adoption.

Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, showcases its complete edge AI ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026, demonstrating how enterprises and industrial customers can accelerate AI deployment for production-ready applications.

At the center of this year's showcase are Innodisk's on-premises AI solutions for secure enterprise AI deployment. AccelBrain, powered by the APEX-X200, enables fully on-premises deployment of open-source LLMs with 100% data sovereignty. Complementing it, AccelTune provides a no-code LLM fine-tuning experience, demonstrated on the APEX-S100 featuring Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processors and supporting dual NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU. Together, these solutions help enterprises build secure, application-specific LLM workflows without relying on public cloud infrastructure.

Beyond enterprise AI, Innodisk demonstrates how edge AI can be deployed in demanding industrial environments. A heavy machinery safety solution showcases eight ruggedized GMSL2 camera modules rated IP67 and IP69K, delivering AI-driven surround-view stitching, Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) to enhance operator awareness and safety in harsh field applications.

Innodisk, an Intel Gold Partner, also presents the APEX-E400 edge AI system, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors. Built on a heterogeneous CPU-GPU-NPU architecture, the system supports up to 16 simultaneous streams with parallel AI model inference. A live Intel OpenVINO™ demo highlights adaptive workload distribution across the tri-engine architecture for optimized edge AI performance.

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Innodisk continues to expand its AI on Qualcomm Dragonwing™ series for compact, power-efficient edge inference, showcasing the latest Dragonwing processors, across the IQ9, IQ10 and IQ-X Series, in the Innodisk booth. Powered by the Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor-based COM-HPC Mini platform, there are live demos showcasing AI screw thread inspection and multi-stream vision processing, while an AMR demonstration further integrates GMSL and depth cameras for spatial awareness, ROI safety zone detection, and PWM-triggered automatic emergency braking.

Software enablement is another key layer of the ecosystem. Innodisk integrates Edge Impulse's end-to-end edge AI machine learning operations (MLOps) platform with iCAP, Innodisk's intelligent cloud management platform, to demonstrate Agentic AI capabilities for automated remote model updates and deployment.

Supporting these AI systems is Innodisk's industrial-grade memory, storage, connectivity, and sensing portfolio. The company showcases next-generation DDR5 8000 RDIMM, CUDIMM, and CSODIMM, along with industry-leading 12800 MRDIMM and a new CXL Add-in Card (AIC). Storage highlights include Data center SSDs in EDSFF and U.2 form factors, as well as 218-layer 3D TLC SSDs. In connectivity, Innodisk debuts the ELPL-82F1 SFP28 25GbE LAN card, alongside the award-winning EGPL-T2F1—honored at Embedded World 2026 as the world's first SFP+ LAN card in M.2 form factor. The booth also features ruggedized camera solutions across GMSL2, MIPI, and USB interfaces, complemented by an interactive OCR container identification demo running on an integrated edge system.

Together, these demonstrations show how Innodisk brings together its complete five-layer AI ecosystem, helping customers deploy AI securely, reliably, and at scale across enterprise and industrial environments.

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