Inspira Enterprise Expands to Full Suite of ServiceNow Platform Capabilities

Proven AI Control Tower (AICT) deployment—including 50+ onboarded AI agents and measurable productivity gains—positions Inspira as a full-spectrum ServiceNow partner across AI, cybersecurity, and identity.

MUMBAI, India and DUBAI, UAE and SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY , June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity and AI services provider, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a strategic partnership that positions Inspira as a trusted delivery partner bringing the full capabilities of ServiceNow to enterprises worldwide.

Governing AI at Scale: Inspira's AICT Implementation

As part of its commitment to responsible AI innovation, Inspira has deployed the ServiceNow AICT as the enterprise-wide governance layer for its AI ecosystem. The platform provides centralised visibility, oversight, and lifecycle management across all AI assets—including AI agents, agentic workflows, models, datasets, prompts, and skills—from intake and assessment through deployment, monitoring, and optimization.

To date, Inspira has onboarded more than 50 AI agents across Identity & Access Management, Threat & Vulnerability Management, Cyber Defence, Risk Management, and internal business operations. The implementation has delivered a 40% increase in AI adoption and a 35% improvement in operational productivity—demonstrating the business impact of strong AI governance foundations.

The ServiceNow AICT also provides Inspira's customers with a proven framework for AI portfolio management, risk oversight, regulatory compliance, and value realization—enabling organizations to scale AI adoption with confidence.

A Full-Spectrum ServiceNow Partner

Building on ServiceNow's recent acquisitions of Veza and Armis, Inspira is uniquely positioned as a one-stop implementation partner across the full ServiceNow portfolio. With validated delivery capability spanning AICT, Veza identity governance, and Armis asset intelligence, Inspira gives customers a single trusted partner for integrated IT, security, and AI governance outcomes.

Inspira's dedicated Center of Excellence—ICNOW—covers the breadth of ServiceNow products, with over 200 ready-to-deploy use cases across six industries and pre-built cybersecurity accelerators that help reduce implementation effort by up to 60–70%.

"This partnership marks a strategic leap for Inspira Enterprise as we evolve into an upstream provider of enterprise intelligence and control," said Prakash Jain, Founder, Director & Executive Chairman, Inspira Enterprise. "By combining AI-powered ServiceNow workflows with deep cybersecurity expertise into a single operating layer, we are enabling real-time risk visibility, automated remediation, and stronger business control at the core of modern enterprise operations."

"Inspira's unique position—as both an AICT customer and a full-spectrum ServiceNow delivery partner—means enterprises now have a trusted partner to help them govern, implement, and scale their AI investments across the full ServiceNow ecosystem," said Adrian Johnston, President, APAC, ServiceNow. "We are committed to scaling industry-ready solutions that deliver measurable business value—and Inspira's AICT deployment is a powerful proof point of what responsible AI adoption looks like in practice."

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence services provider, delivering adaptive, intelligent solutions to industries including BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Energy. With 1,600+ professionals and 550+ clients globally, Inspira combines AI-powered threat detection, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility to help organizations build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems. Learn more: www.inspiraenterprise.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and Inspira's strategic partnership. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Media Contact:

Prerana Channe

ServiceNow

[email protected]



Arvind Lakshmiratan

Inspira

[email protected]

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